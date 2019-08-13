Brazil tribal women protest Bolsonaro’s ‘genocidal policies’
Thousands of tribal women decorated with feathers and body paint marched on Brazil’s capital Tuesday denouncing the “genocidal policies” of President Jair Bolsonaro, who faces growing criticism over destruction of the Amazon.
Far-right Bolsonaro wants to develop the rainforest — seen as vital to combatting climate change — by allowing more mining and farming in the region.
The latest official figures show a sharp increase in deforestation in recent months compared with a year earlier. Activists blame the rise on Bolsonaro’s anti-environment rhetoric.
But Bolsonaro has dismissed the data as lies and sacked the head of the government agency tasked with tracking tree clearing.
Carrying bows, arrows and spears, the indigenous women advanced on Congress in Brasilia carrying a large banner that said “Resist to exist” as they demanded greater protection of their land.
“Bolsonaro wants to wipe out our lands, our ethnicities,” Potira Guajajara, a 22-year-old student from the northeastern state of Maranhao, told AFP.
“There have been many invasions of our lands by hunters and gold miners.”
Brazil’s government has demarcated hundreds of territories since the 1980s for the exclusive use of its 800,000 indigenous inhabitants. Access by outsiders is strictly regulated.
Bolsonaro opposes demarcating more land, claiming indigenous people already live “like a zoo animal.”
Elected last year with support from the powerful agriculture lobby, Bolsonaro has pledged to combat illegal deforestation.
While the government admits clearing has increased, it insists it is not as great as indicated by the National Institute for Space Research.
‘This is crazy’: Scientists alarmed as lightning near North Pole seen as latest sign of climate breakdown
"I think there's potential for nasty surprises coming out of the Arctic."
Meteorologists and climate scientists were startled Monday after the U.S. National Weather Service confirmed that an extremely rare occurrence of lightning had been observed at the North Pole.
Multiple lightning strikes were recorded by the NWS office in Fairbanks, Alaska between 4:00 and 6:00pm on Saturday, within 300 miles of the pole.
Breaking Banner
Details of Jeffrey Epstein’s death posted on right-wing troll website 4Chan — 38 minutes before first news reports
Details about the death of accused international sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein were posted on 4Chan, the infamous website frequented by white nationalists and right-wing trolls, 38 minutes before it was reported by ABC News this past Saturday.
BuzzFeed News reports that the New York City Fire Department has launched an investigation to determine whether one of its own first responders posted the information about Epstein on the website.
Trump suggests Chris Cuomo is too mentally ill for a gun: ‘I would not want to see a weapon in his hand’
President Donald Trump on Tuesday suggested that CNN host Chris Cuomo is mentally ill and should not be allowed to own a firearm.
During a gaggle with reporters, Trump was asked about a tense confrontation between Cuomo and man who called him an anti-Italian slur.
"I think that what Chris Cuomo did was horrible," Trump said at the suggestion that Cuomo threatened the man. "His language was horrible. He looked like an out-of-control animal. He lost it."
"He spews lies every night," the president continued. "I do not know why anyone would defend him. Chris Cuomo is out of control. I watched it. I thought it was terrible. I do not know who is defending him. Maybe they did not see it. Anyone who saw who saw Chris Cuomo would say that was a disgrace. You would never see me do that."