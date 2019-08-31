Brazil’s Bolsonaro to stop using France’s Bic pens, refuses to speak to Macron
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said Friday he will stop using disposable pens made by France’s Bic to sign official documents, while a diplomatic spat continues over fires in the Amazon basin.
“A pen (of the Brazilian brand) Compactor and no more Bic, will work,” Bolsonaro said, confirming remarks he made during a live broadcast on Facebook a day earlier.
Bolsonaro said Thursday he would stop using Bic “because it is French.”
When asked by AFP if Bolsonaro was serious or joking, Brazil’s presidential office declined to comment.
Most of the Bic ballpoint pens sold in Brazil are made in the French company’s factory in the Brazilian city of Manaus in the Amazon, a Bic spokesperson told AFP.
Bolsonaro has previously cited Bic pens, which are cheap and commonly used in Brazil, as a sign of austerity after the expenses of his predecessors.
Bic said it felt “flattered” to be recognized as a “democratic brand,” but would not comment on the president’s decision.
Bolsonaro has repeatedly clashed with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in recent days.
On the eve of the G7 summit last week, Macron declared the forest fires, which are also affecting Bolivia, an “international crisis” and put them on the agenda of the gathering of the rich democracies.
Macron also accused Bolsonaro of lying to him about Brazil’s climate change stance.
Bolsonaro in turn said Macron had a “colonialist mentality” and now refuses to speak to him unless the French president retracts remarks relating to Brazil’s sovereignty over the Amazon.
US actress Valerie Harper dead at 80
Valerie Harper, one of US television's biggest stars in the 1970s for "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and its spin-off "Rhoda," died Friday after a long battle with lung and brain cancer. She was 80.
Harper won four Emmys and a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Rhoda Morgenstern, Moore's brash, wisecracking and neurotic neighbor, eventually earning her own sitcom.
A 1974 episode of "Rhoda" in which her character got married was watched by more than 50 million Americans, which The New York Times described as a cultural phenomenon in which "we got together as a nation, in anticipation and retrospection, to watch a marriage."
Police fire water cannon, tear gas to clear HK protesters from parliament area
Police fired water cannon and tear gas to clear Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters from outside the city's parliament on Saturday, as demonstrators defied a ban on rallying and the arrests of leading activists to take to the streets for a 13th straight weekend.
Police had banned the demonstration on security grounds, then organizers had cancelled it, after last weekend saw some of the most violent clashes in months of political turmoil.
But large crowds, many in their signature black T-shirts and under a colorful canopy of umbrellas, snaked through Hong Kong island anyway, blocking roads and chanting "reclaim Hong Kong, revolution of our times".