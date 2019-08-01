BUSTED: Georgia man arrested after chasing and threatening a Democratic elected official

On Thursday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the man who allegedly chased a Democratic Gwinnett County politician in his vehicle and plastered her bumper with “I love Trump” stickers has been charged with misdemeanor trespass.

The man, 57-year-old William Thomas Dunaway, was held on $650 bond, according to the Journal-Constitution, after the altercation with Gwinnett County Democratic Party vice chair Sharon Wood.

Wood reported that she noticed the stickers all over her car, which was already covered in various Democratic stickers, while walking out of a Publix supermarket in Lawrenceville. After peeling them off, she heard someone shout “You (expletive) traitor” from across the parking lot. Dunaway then allegedly pursued her for miles in his work van. When she called his business to complain to his supervisor, he answered the phone, and told her “Why don’t you complain to Stacey Abrams?”

Dunaway was busted after putting an image of the defaced bumper on his Facebook page, with the caption, “I added some ‘I Love Trump’ stickers to this (expletive) collection.”