Quantcast
Connect with us

BUSTED: Georgia man arrested after chasing and threatening a Democratic elected official

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Thursday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the man who allegedly chased a Democratic Gwinnett County politician in his vehicle and plastered her bumper with “I love Trump” stickers has been charged with misdemeanor trespass.

The man, 57-year-old William Thomas Dunaway, was held on $650 bond, according to the Journal-Constitution, after the altercation with Gwinnett County Democratic Party vice chair Sharon Wood.

Wood reported that she noticed the stickers all over her car, which was already covered in various Democratic stickers, while walking out of a Publix supermarket in Lawrenceville. After peeling them off, she heard someone shout “You (expletive) traitor” from across the parking lot. Dunaway then allegedly pursued her for miles in his work van. When she called his business to complain to his supervisor, he answered the phone, and told her “Why don’t you complain to Stacey Abrams?”

Dunaway was busted after putting an image of the defaced bumper on his Facebook page, with the caption, “I added some ‘I Love Trump’ stickers to this (expletive) collection.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Only black Republican in the House quits as mass exodus of GOP lawmakers continues

Published

13 mins ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

On Thursday, Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) announced he will not seek re-election in 2020, in a devastating blow to Republicans' chances of reclaiming the House majority.

"I have made the decision to not seek reelection for the 23rd Congressional District of Texas in order to pursue opportunities outside the halls of Congress to solve problems at the nexus between technology and national security," wrote Hurd in his announcement.

Hurd, who represents a heavily Hispanic swing district stretching from San Antonio to El Paso, is the only remaining black Republican in the House, as well as the only remaining Republican to represent a district on the southern border with Mexico.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump Organization subpoenaed by Manhattan prosecutor over Stormy Daniels payment

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that New York state prosecutors in Manhattan have subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents relating to the $130,000 hush payment President Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen brokered with porn star Stormy Daniels about the affair she had with Trump ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Marc Mukasey, an attorney for the Trump Organization, decried the newly reopened probe as a "political hit job."

The prosecutors issued a separate subpoena to American Media Inc., the National Enquirer publisher that allegedly helped broker a similar deal to buy the silence of former Playboy playmate Karen MacDougal.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The fixation over Trump’s juvenile leadership style overlooks a deeper American obsession

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

Donald Trump is the great mono-story of our time. Unless you’ve been away from the planet for a while, you know cable news is all Trump, all the time; Trumpworld is social media’s mesmerizingly dystopian subdivision. Yet the fixation with our president’s juvenile leadership style overlooks a deeper one: America’s obsession with eternal adolescence.

Hanging onto youth is an id-driven urge, right up there with sex and counting “likes” on Twitter and Instagram. But for all its pluses— inspiring seniors to trade the recliner for kettlebell training, for instance—it can lead to behavior that disses public norms, evades the bald-face truth, and swaps fevered fantasies for common sense. We get uber-brattishness not only in the Oval Office, but also across the political spectrum.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]