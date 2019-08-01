Quantcast
Connect with us

BUSTED: Kris Kobach caught raising campaign funds through ‘We Build The Wall’ nonprofit

Published

1 hour ago

on

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kris Kobach is apparently violating federal campaign finance laws by raising money through a nonprofit, The Daily Beast reported Thursday.

“Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is using a nonprofit group he advises to raise money for his U.S. Senate campaign, and legal experts say one recent fundraising push likely ran afoul of federal campaign finance laws,” The Beast noted. “On Thursday, Kobach sent a fundraising appeal to an email list maintained by We Build The Wall, a 501(c)(4) advocacy group currently attempting to build a wall on the southern border using private funds.”

Kobach is the group’s general counsel.

“As a donor to WeBuildTheWall, I humbly ask you to support my run for the Senate,” the email read.

The email sought campaign donations ranging from $50 to $2,800.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paul S. Ryan of Common Cause explained the problem with the email.

“At a minimum, this Kobach for Senate fundraising solicitation email appears to violate the ‘paid for by’ disclaimer requirement” for official campaign communications, Ryan said in an email, referencing the requirement that campaigns clearly disclose the financial sponsors–generally the campaigns themselves–behind official political communications,” The Beast explained. “Kobach’s email might be above board if his campaign paid fair market value for its use of the We Build The Wall list. But in that case it would be legally required to include that ‘paid for by’ disclaimer, which was entirely absent from the Thursday email.”

“If the Kobach committee did not pay fair market value for the cost of disseminating this email,” Ryan explained, “then the Kobach committee has arguably committed the more serious campaign finance law violation of receiving a corporate contribution in the form of a coordinated expenditure.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kobach lost the 2018 gubernatorial race in Kansas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Prosecutors interviewed Hope Hicks in hush money probe — and have a ton of evidence: report

Published

15 mins ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

Former White House communications director Hope Hicks was among those in President Donald Trump's inner circle interviewed by federal prosecutors in the hush money investigation.

Hicks, who worked also worked on Trump's campaign and transition, left the White House 2018, is currently the chief communications officer at the Fox Corporation, the parent company of Fox News.

"The Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office has gathered more evidence than previously known in its criminal investigation of hush payments to two women who alleged affairs with Donald Trump, including from members of the president’s inner circle," The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday evening. "Prosecutors interviewed Hope Hicks, a former close aide to Mr. Trump and White House communications director, last spring as part of their campaign-finance probe, which ultimately implicated the president in federal crimes."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Texodus’: Quitting Texas Republicans ‘could get out of hand’ for GOP leaders

Published

32 mins ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

Texas Republicans were still processing the retirements of Reps. Pete Olson and Mike Conaway, when a much bigger bombshell dropped: Rep. Will Hurd, the only black GOP House member and the only remaining Republican to represent a Mexican border district, announced he would not seek re-election.

All of this, wrote Cook Political Report House editor Dave Wasserman, puts the focus on other Texas Republicans who only won their races narrowly in 2018 — and raises the possibility of an electoral bloodbath for the GOP in the Lone Star State:

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

BUSTED: Kris Kobach caught raising campaign funds through ‘We Build The Wall’ nonprofit

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kris Kobach is apparently violating federal campaign finance laws by raising money through a nonprofit, The Daily Beast reported Thursday.

"Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is using a nonprofit group he advises to raise money for his U.S. Senate campaign, and legal experts say one recent fundraising push likely ran afoul of federal campaign finance laws," The Beast noted. "On Thursday, Kobach sent a fundraising appeal to an email list maintained by We Build The Wall, a 501(c)(4) advocacy group currently attempting to build a wall on the southern border using private funds."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]