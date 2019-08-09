BUSTED: White supremacist extremist arrested by joint terrorism task force

The FBI’s Las Vegas Joint Terrorism Task Force has arrested a suspected white supremacist extremist in Nevada.

“A Southern Nevada man, who is employed as a security guard, was charged and arraigned in federal court today in connection to bomb making materials found at his Las Vegas home following an FBI-led Joint Terrorism Task Force investigation,” KTNV-TV reported Friday.

United States Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich revealed why they charged Conor Climo, 23, of Las Vegas.

“Threats of violence motivated by hate and intended to intimidate or coerce our faith-based and LGBTQ communities have no place in this Country,” Trutanich said. “Law enforcement in Nevada remains determined to use the full weight of our investigative resources to prevent bias-motivated violence before it happens. I commend our partners who identified the threat and took swift and appropriate action to ensure justice and protect the community.”

“According to the criminal complaint, Climo was communicating with individuals who identified with a white supremacist extremist organization using the National Socialist Movement to promote their ideology. Members believe in the superiority of the white race and have a common goal of challenging the established laws, social order, and government via terrorism and other violent acts. The organization encourages attacks on the federal government, including critical infrastructure, minorities, and members of the LGBTQ community,” the Department of Justice said in a statement.

“The complaint alleges that during encrypted online conversations throughout 2019, Climo would regularly use derogatory racial, anti-Semitic, and homosexual slurs. He discussed attacking a Las Vegas synagogue and making Molotov Cocktails and improvised explosive devices, and he also discussed conducting surveillance on a bar he believed catered to the LGBTQ community located on Fremont Street in Downtown Las Vegas,” prosecutors said.

Climo is facing ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

“The FBI’s Las Vegas Joint Terrorism Task Force is committed to protecting our community from any threat of domestic terrorism and I could not be more proud of the work they did in this case,” said Special Agent in Charge Aaron C. Rouse of the FBI Las Vegas Division. “As this complaint illustrates, the FBI will always be proactive to combat threats that cross a line from free speech to potential violence.”

The FBI says the person featured in a @KTNV report in 2016, carrying 120 rounds of ammo and his AR-15 on an armed patrol of a neighborhood is the same person they arrested today: pic.twitter.com/JC29RbRVCJ — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) August 9, 2019

Two more alleged shots of Conor Climo, who once patrolled his high-end Vegas neighborhood as part of a one man "citywide civilian force", and was just arrested by the FBI for planning attacks on a synagogue and a gay bar. But we have no idea where mass shooters come from. https://t.co/RuXSSVzINU — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd) August 9, 2019

Watch: