Canada’s Trudeau broke conflict of interest rules, says ethics watchdog
Canada’s ethics watchdog slammed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday, concluding in the lead-up October elections that he broke rules by arm-twisting his attorney general to settle a criminal case against engineering giant SNC-Lavalin.
The scandal, revealed earlier this year, tarnished the prime minister’s golden boy image, cost two ministers and two senior officials their jobs and plunged his Liberals into a dead heat with the opposition Conservatives in the polls.
Independent parliamentary ethics commissioner Mario Dion said Trudeau and his officials had wrongly sought to “exert influence over the attorney general in her decision whether to intervene in a matter relating to a criminal prosecution.”
Trudeau must pay a small fine of up to Can$500 (US$375) for contravening Canada‘s conflict of interest act, but with only two months before national elections the political costs could be much steeper.
“This is a bombshell report”, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says of ethics commissioner’s finding that PM Trudeau violated rules in SNC-Lavalin case. Singh adds “it’s unprecedented that the ethics comm’r now has found two contraventions of the Conflict of Interest Act” by PM #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/bkgSbqKwPf
— CPAC (@CPAC_TV) August 14, 2019
Trudeau had steadfastly denied accusations that his inner circle sought to shield SNC-Lavalin from a corruption trial.
The Montreal-based firm was charged in 2015 with allegedly paying bribes to secure contracts in Libya.
Attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould refused to ask prosecutors to settle the case, and the trial is set to proceed.
But after resigning, she testified to lawmakers that she had experienced “consistent and sustained” political pressure to interfere in the case, including “veiled threats.”
Dion concluded: “The authority of the prime minister and his office was used to circumvent, undermine and ultimately attempt to discredit the decision of the director of public prosecutions as well as the authority of Ms. Wilson-Raybould as the Crown’s chief law officer.”
He also found that “partisan political interests were improperly put to the attorney general for consideration in the matter,” notably that a conviction at trial would result in SNC-Lavalin being deprived of lucrative government contracts resulting in job losses that could harm the Liberals’ re-election bid.
Multiple officers shot in North Philadelphia: report
NBC10 Philadelphia is reporting that multiple officers have been shot in a situation in the Nicetown-Tioga section of Philadelphia.
The network reported that frantic calls came in from officers responding to the situation around 4:30 p.m. EST. They also reported that at least one officer was shot in the arm and another was shot either in the head or chest.
"SkyForce10 remains over the scene as an unidentified gunman continues to fire at dozens of police officers nearly 30 minutes after officers descended on the corner of 15th and Butler streets," the report said.
Officers were crouched behind cars and trying to block off streets in the area. One suspect is in custody, but according to the reports, they are searching for another individual.
Republicans ‘helped build Frankenstein and now he doesn’t listen!’: MSNBC panel blasts erratic rogue Trump
An MSNBC panel Wednesday noted that the Republican Party is squarely responsible for creating Frankenstein's monster and now are unable to control him.
During Nicolle Wallace's show, former Joe Biden chief of staff Ron Klein explained that Trump is messing up the situation in Hong Kong so badly.
"One country is going to write the rules for the 21st century, either the United States or China," Klein explained. "If America doesn't lean forward, we are basically ceding the entire Asia Pacific to China. That's not only bad for democracy, it's bad for our allies there, and countries like South Korean and Japan, it's bad for American interests and trade and Jobs."
MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace: ‘Trump’s cluelessness is on full display’ — in every way
As the New York Stock Exchange closed at more than 800 points down on Wednesday, MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace remarked that the week has been catastrophic for President Donald Trump this week on every issue.
"The Dow closing over 800 points down today as Donald Trump's political weakness, foreign policy cluelessness and abdication of American leadership on the world stage is on full and stark display," Wallace opened.
She noted that the whole world is watching pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong carrying American flags as they fight for what rights they have left. In any other administration, the world would be clear about where America stands. Instead, what's happened is ambiguity, confusion and general carelessness for Hong Kong.