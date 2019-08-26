Candidate who publicly demanded town remain ‘white as possible’ quietly quits council race

Jean Cramer will no longer be a candidate for Marysville City council in Michigan after she was caught on video calling for her town to remain as “white as possible.”

WXYZ reported that Cramer sent a letter to the city on Monday to withdraw from the race.

During a public forum at the Marysville City Hall last Thursday, Cramer stunned residents with her racist remarks.

Cramer later defended her comments, telling WXYZ that she likes her town “the way it is.”

She also said that she disapproved of interracial marriage and that foreigners should “go back” and fix their own countries before coming here.