CBS anchor nails ‘obtuse’ pundits who can’t see Trump’s racism: The president mimics the language of Goebbels
CBS News anchor Vladimir Duthiers this week called out political pundits who are still debating over whether President Donald Trump campaigns on racist appeals.
During a discussion on Trump’s racism on CBS, Axios reporter Sara Fischer outlined the way Trump’s campaign is pumping out racist ads that use the same language to describe immigrants as the language used by the El Paso Walmart shooter in his manifesto.
“When we talk about the Trump campaign, I look at ads all the time,” she said. “Donald Trump will put tons of ads out there that are utilizing language such as ‘invasions,’ when he is talking about minority populations. He will run ads talking about the controversy in Baltimore, stirring the controversy… he’s been using these kinds of incidents strategically to drum up his base.”
Duthiers went on to chide members of the media who are still in denial about the president’s racism.
“When you look at the language — the language of ‘invasion,’ ‘infestation’ — that mimics the kinds of things we saw, for example, Hitler’s propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels used very similar language to describe Jewish people across Europe,” Duthiers said. “I wonder if people who define the word invasion and say the president isn’t being racist when he uses the word invasion… are they really that obtuse they don’t understand what kind of signal it sends?”
Trump spokesman says Obama ‘takes us to a dark place that we never want to be’ when he condemns racism
Even though former President Barack Obama never mentioned President Donald Trump by name when he urged Americans to reject leaders who promote "fear and hatred," the president and his supporters are nonetheless taking it very personally.
During an interview on Fox News Tuesday, Trump spokesman Hogan Gidley accused Obama of taking America to a "dark place" when he called out racism in America.
"For him to interject himself into this conversation, this debate, at this point, it’s his right to do it," Gidley said. "But the fact is Donald Trump is the president of all Americans. He’s trying to move this country forward, and comments like that take us backwards and take us to a dark place that we never want to be and we never want to visit."
Everyone knows Trump is a racist — so why can’t the media say it?
No one actually believes Donald Trump opposes racism. Not his critics. Not his supporters. Not anyone who tries to live in the zone of "objectivity." Trump's racism is a immoveable fact of life, like gravity or the sun.
This article was originally published at Salon
And yet, somehow, the media continues to struggle to accurately convey to American audiences this reality, which is that when Trump, a racist and a liar, says anti-racist things, he's just a racist who is currently lying.
‘Stop, stop, stop’: Texas Catholic archbishop begs Trump to end his campaign of ‘hate and racism’
San Antonio’s Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller this week responded to a mass shooting in El Paso by urging President Donald Trump to end the racist rhetoric that has fueled his political career.
Catholic news website Crux reports that Garcia-Siller took to social media to condemn Trump for spouting racist attacks on his opponents, such as when he told four Congresswomen to "go back" to their home countries even though all four are American citizens.