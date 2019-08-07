Chicago mayor sets Ivanka Trump straight after she tweets ‘nonsense’ about the city’s gun violence

Crime in Chicago has been a Republican obsession in recent years, and President Donald Trump’s daughter, White House adviser Ivanka Trump, weighed in on the subject this week — only to receive a testy response from Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Following mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton over the weekend, Ivanka Trump took to Twitter and posted, “As we grieve over the evil mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, let us not overlook that Chicago experienced its deadliest weekend of the year.”

The president’s daughter, in a separate tweet, added that “with seven dead and 52 wounded near a playground in the Windy City” and “little national outrage or media coverage, we mustn’t become numb to the violence faced by inner-city communities every day.”

Trump’s tweet, as of Wednesday morning, August 7, had received 7070 retweets and 34,677 likes, but one thing she didn’t receive was a favorable response from Lightfoot — who asserted, during a meeting with Chicago police, that she was “not going to be distracted by nonsense tweets from people who don’t know what they’re talking about.”

As we grieve over the evil mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, let us not overlook that Chicago experienced its deadliest weekend of the year. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 6, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

With 7 dead and 52 wounded near a playground in the Windy City- and little national outrage or media coverage- we mustn’t become numb to the violence faced by inner city communities every day. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 6, 2019

The Chicago mayor, a Democrat, explained why she found Trump’s tweets problematic, asserting, “It wasn’t a playground, it was a park. It wasn’t seven dead. It wasn’t 52 wounded in one incident, which is what this suggests. It’s misleading. It’s important when we’re talking about people’s lives to actually get the facts correct, which one can easily do if you actually cared about getting it right.”

Ivanka Trump has 6.7 million followers on Twitter, and according to Lightfoot, that’s part of the problem. The Chicago mayor asserted that when one has such a large “platform and audience,” she shouldn’t be “getting the fundamental facts wrong.”