China slams US for ‘bullying’ Venezuela
China on Wednesday hit back at remarks from a top US official who warned Beijing and Moscow against supporting the Venezuelan regime of Nicolas Maduro, and called on Washington to stop “bullying” other countries.
The United States is one of more than 50 countries backing opposition leader Juan Guaido in Venezuela, whereas China and several other countries, including Russia, support Maduro.
On Tuesday, US National Security Advisor John Bolton urged China and Russia to avoid doing business with the Maduro government, after President Donald Trump ordered a freeze on all Venezuelan government assets in the US and barred transactions with its authorities.
Bolton’s comments are “a wanton interference in Venezuela’s internal affairs,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying in an online statement.
“China urges the US to… let the Venezuelan people decide their own future and immediately stop the bullying actions of suppressing other countries at every turn,” she said.
Crisis-wracked Venezuela has been mired in a political impasse since January when Guaido, speaker of the National Assembly, proclaimed himself acting president, quickly receiving the support of more than 50 countries.
Beijing, which has had close relations with Maduro over the years and is one of Caracas’s main creditors, has repeatedly warned against foreign interference in the South American country, whose economy is wracked by hyperinflation and shortages of basic necessities.
On Tuesday, delegates from about 60 countries discussed ways of ending the crisis in Venezuela in a meeting called by the Lima Group, which includes a dozen Latin American countries and Canada, most of which support Guaido.
During the meeting, Bolton singled out Maduro allies China and Russia, telling them their “support to the Maduro regime is intolerable”.
He also urged Russia not to “double down on a bad bet,” and told China that “the quickest route to getting repaid” for its loans to Venezuela was by supporting “a new legitimate government.”
Activism
Trayvon Martin’s attorney reams Galveston chief at town hall: ‘Officers took advantage of a mentally ill black man’
Benjamin Crump, an attorney for a man who was tied to a horse by a mounted officer, confronted Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale.
In a town hall meeting on Tuesday, Hale responded to the outrage over the arrest of Donald Neely, a mentally ill homeless man who was tied to a horse and walked down a city street.
Hale encouraged people to “look at the totality of the circumstances.”
Chicago mayor sets Ivanka Trump straight after she tweets ‘nonsense’ about the city’s gun violence
Crime in Chicago has been a Republican obsession in recent years, and President Donald Trump’s daughter, White House adviser Ivanka Trump, weighed in on the subject this week — only to receive a testy response from Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
Following mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton over the weekend, Ivanka Trump took to Twitter and posted, “As we grieve over the evil mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, let us not overlook that Chicago experienced its deadliest weekend of the year.”
Fox pundit gets repeatedly cut off while trying to explain the link between Trump and violence
A Fox News contributor patiently explained to her colleagues how President Donald Trump had openly encouraged violence against his rivals, and showed there was no comparison to rhetoric from the other side.
The president is visiting Dayton and El Paso, where 30 people were killed and dozens more wounded in a pair of mass shootings, and panelists on "Outnumbered" largely agreed that Trump was unfairly blamed as a motivating factor.
"He said everyone from white supremacy to Antifa, there is no place for hate groups," said former Rep. Jason Chaffetz, a Fox News contributor. "The president, I think, said the right thing, and I think he meant the right thing. But some of these others won’t let him out of that box."