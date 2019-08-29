Quantcast
Chinese authorities arrested Hong Kong protest leader Joshua Wong: report

9 mins ago

Hong Kong protest leader Joshua Wong was reportedly arrested, his political party said in a statement.

The group Demosistō announced the arrest on Twitter.

“Our secretary-general Joshua Wong was just arrested this morning at roughly 7:30, when he was walking to the South Horizons MTR station,” Demosistō announced.

“He was forcefully pushed into a private minivan on the street in broad daylight,” they continued. “Our lawyers following the case now.”

