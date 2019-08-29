Chinese authorities arrested Hong Kong protest leader Joshua Wong: report
Hong Kong protest leader Joshua Wong was reportedly arrested, his political party said in a statement.
The group Demosistō announced the arrest on Twitter.
“Our secretary-general Joshua Wong was just arrested this morning at roughly 7:30, when he was walking to the South Horizons MTR station,” Demosistō announced.
“He was forcefully pushed into a private minivan on the street in broad daylight,” they continued. “Our lawyers following the case now.”
BREAKING: Our secretary-general @joshuawongcf was just arrested this morning at roughly 7:30, when he was walking to the South Horizons MTR station. He was forcefully pushed into a private minivan on the street in broad daylight. Our lawyers following the case now.
— Demosistō 香港眾志 (@demosisto) August 30, 2019