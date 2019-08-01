Quantcast
Christian ministry employee busted after recording a woman changing at Florida Target store

1 min ago

According to WFLA, a married father of four who works for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes has admitted to police that he used his cell phone to take video footage of a woman in the changing rooms at a Tampa Target.

The victim screamed when she saw Charles Schenck, 33, recording her. Schenck ran away, but Tampa police identified him from security footage.

Schenck admitted to recording the woman, and said he deleted the recording out of guilt.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes is a worldwide nonprofit sports ministry based in Kansas City, Missouri, that seeks to “lead every coach and athlete into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and His church.” A spokesperson for the group said that the organization is praying for everyone involved, and the organization appears to have removed Schenck’s bio from their website.

