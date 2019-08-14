Christians lose it after evangelist calls on them to confront white supremacy and gun violence

Beth Moore is a Christian evangelist, author, and the founder of Proof of Life Ministries. Needless to say, she’s a major figure in the world of evangelical Christianity, but she’s carved out a name for herself as an anti-Trump voice amongst evangelicals, as well as someone who’s been willing to speak out against sexism in Christian culture. Now, she’s catching heat from her fellow Christians for daring to speak out on another contentious subject.

In a series of tweets posted to her official Twitter account just days after the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Moore lamented the fact that the El Paso shooter invoked both Christianity and white nationalism in his social media postings.

“Any ‘Christ’ that can be invoked in support of white nationalism is a false Christ of the highest, most hellish order,” Moore tweeted on August 6. “An anti-Christ. A wholly-opposite christ. No such christ is the Christ Jesus of Scripture who taught His followers a love that sacrifices life & limb for others.”

While there were replies that supported her sentiment, some thought she was being too “politically correct.”

True, but how politically correct of you. Try saying something truly brave. — Joey R Brown (@joeyrbrown) August 6, 2019

In her next tweet, Moore was more specific and mentioned the El Paso shooter directly.

“Let it be known, let it be declared by genuine followers of Jesus, that the man who opened fire in El Paso may invoke a christ of some kind but it is NOT our Christ,” she wrote. “His christ would be unrecognizable to us. Unrecognizable in Scripture. We claim no christ of white nationalism.”

In the comments, there were numerous people who didn’t seem to know what she was talking about.

What are you even talking about??? — thatbrian™ (@thatbrian) August 7, 2019

She seems to have gone off the deep end, I think she is starting to actually believe the nonsense she says. — Arthur Sido (v. 2.0) (@SidoArthur) August 7, 2019

Did he invoke Christ? — Lee Southwell (@LeeSouthwell96) August 6, 2019

In her third tweet, Moore called on Christian leaders to be more forceful in speaking out against white nationalists who invoke Christianity to justify acts of violence.

Christian leaders, LEAD. Do not shrink back in cowardice. Be bold. Be clear. Do not assume people know where you stand. History will prove this to be a most critical hour and our silence to have been our shameful complicity. — Beth Moore (@BethMooreLPM) August 6, 2019

Again, the replies had voices of support for Moore’s tweet, but others seemed to take offense at the fact that she’d suggest Christianity is a driving force for many white supremacists.

Yet we have heard ZERO from Beth on this issue. Even when NY passed abortion up to birth, crickets. — Robin S. ن (@triplejaymom) August 6, 2019

Someone who isn’t bold and clear has no business telling others to be bold and clear. — Daniel Christensen (@officialdanjchr) August 7, 2019

Beth, I’ve been a fan of your teaching for years and years. And as a friend from afar. Stop. Stop weighing in on politics. It takes our eyes off of the King of Kings and adds to the chaos of this world. Just preach truth. I’m a Christian and your turning ME off.😕 — Paulette Jackson (@missouripjmama) August 6, 2019

Hey! Abortion and homosexuality, are you for or against it? Chapter and verse? — J.J. (@Crippen333) August 6, 2019

So does this mean you will actually answer the questions being asked about the Bible and homosexuality or are you gonna continue to shrink back in cowardice. — Tim McDonald (@tandjmcdonald) August 6, 2019

Where do you stand on homosexuality. No one knows. Be bold, Beth. — An Agent Of The Protestants (@ProtestantAgent) August 7, 2019

Writing for the Friendly Atheist, Sarahbeth Caplin pointed out that the reaction to Moore’s tweets is indicative of the contradictions that encapsulate evangelical support for Trump.

“A president who spews racism doesn’t seem to rankle those Christians, but a woman who refuses to be silent is doing the trick. I hope she keeps speaking up.”