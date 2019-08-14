Quantcast
Connect with us

Christians lose it after evangelist calls on them to confront white supremacy and gun violence

Published

1 min ago

on

Beth Moore is a Christian evangelist, author, and the founder of Proof of Life Ministries. Needless to say, she’s a major figure in the world of evangelical Christianity, but she’s carved out a name for herself as an anti-Trump voice amongst evangelicals, as well as someone who’s been willing to speak out against sexism in Christian culture. Now, she’s catching heat from her fellow Christians for daring to speak out on another contentious subject.

In a series of tweets posted to her official Twitter account just days after the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Moore lamented the fact that the El Paso shooter invoked both Christianity and white nationalism in his social media postings.

“Any ‘Christ’ that can be invoked in support of white nationalism is a false Christ of the highest, most hellish order,” Moore tweeted on August 6. “An anti-Christ. A wholly-opposite christ. No such christ is the Christ Jesus of Scripture who taught His followers a love that sacrifices life & limb for others.”

While there were replies that supported her sentiment, some thought she was being too “politically correct.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In her next tweet, Moore was more specific and mentioned the El Paso shooter directly.

“Let it be known, let it be declared by genuine followers of Jesus, that the man who opened fire in El Paso may invoke a christ of some kind but it is NOT our Christ,” she wrote. “His christ would be unrecognizable to us. Unrecognizable in Scripture. We claim no christ of white nationalism.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the comments, there were numerous people who didn’t seem to know what she was talking about.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her third tweet, Moore called on Christian leaders to be more forceful in speaking out against white nationalists who invoke Christianity to justify acts of violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Again, the replies had voices of support for Moore’s tweet, but others seemed to take offense at the fact that she’d suggest Christianity is a driving force for many white supremacists.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Writing for the Friendly Atheist, Sarahbeth Caplin pointed out that the reaction to Moore’s tweets is indicative of the contradictions that encapsulate evangelical support for Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A president who spews racism doesn’t seem to rankle those Christians, but a woman who refuses to be silent is doing the trick. I hope she keeps speaking up.”

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70% of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

CNN

Trump is toast if the economy sinks — and his 2020 slogan will have to be ‘Sustain the Pain’: NYT reporter

Published

20 mins ago

on

August 14, 2019

By

New York Times reporter Jonathan Martin appeared on John King's CNN show Wednesday to inform viewers that President Donald Trump simply cannot sustain an economic recession if he hopes to win reelection next year.

With recession warning signs flashing, the president has once again put public pressure on the Federal Reserve to slash interest rates and pump more money into the economy ahead of the 2020 election campaign.

Continue Reading

Facebook

‘Strongest recession signal yet’: Alarm bells sound as key indicator that predicted last Wall Street crash goes negative

Published

28 mins ago

on

August 14, 2019

By

If and when a recession comes, said one commentator, "it'll be impossible not to point to a ruinous, needless trade war as a key cause"

Warning signs that the U.S. economy could be barreling toward a recession quickly became alarm bells Wednesday after the Treasury bond yield curve—a key indicator that has preceded every major downturn over the past five decades—inverted for the first time since the Wall Street crash of 2007.

As the Washington Post reported, "the yields on short-term U.S. bonds eclipsed those of long-term bonds" on Wednesday, a phenomenon that "suggests investors' faith in the economy is faltering."

Continue Reading
 

Activism

WATCH: Michigan police stop black man for ‘looking suspiciously’ at white woman

Published

41 mins ago

on

August 14, 2019

By

Police in Royal Oak, Michigan were caught on video stopping a black man for allegedly "looking suspiciously" at a white women.

According to MetroTimes, 20-year-old Devin Myers was approached by officers while walking in to Inn Season Cafe.

A video of the incident was broadcast live on Facebook by Kimiko Adolph.

"This young man is stopped because a Caucasian lady said that he looked at her suspiciously and he has been pulled over walking going to eat by two police officers for suspicion of being black," Adolph explains in the video.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Invest in great journalism. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image