CNN panel shreds Trump for tanking the economy while using the presidency to enrich himself

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “New Day,” former gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum and American Urban Radio Network Washington bureau chief April Ryan speculated that President Donald Trump’s constant economic flip-flops and market disruptions may be giving him or his friends a direct financial benefit.

“I would ask, this tirade of tweets, statements of tariffs, no tariffs in next, now I need to know, somebody ought to do the investigative work, who is making the money here,” said Gillum. “We know the president’s tweets can cause markets to rise or collapse, to destabilize or not to destabilize.”

“This is a president who made socialism the brand name for every Democrat running in the country, any Democrat running,” added Gillum. “For the Fox viewers out there, a true form of socialism is the government owns and operates everything to include private sector business. You now have a president who is attempting to constrain U.S. companies and telling them who they can and cannot do business with. If that’s not socialist, I’m not sure what should be. He throws insults, can’t be trusted with his word and flip-flops every tweet.”

“There are American companies, brand names we know that could be affected by this,” said Ryan. “One is Walmart. I remember going to China maybe two years before the Beijing Olympics. Walmart was the first company in China that had a union. Guess who oversaw the union, the government, U.S. government. Those aren’t small companies, major companies.”

“Going back to this thing at [Trump National] Doral,” continued Ryan. “Let’s think about Sept. 9, when Congress goes back in session, I can see Elijah Cummings, head of Government Oversight and Reform. This goes back into conflicts of interest. Then let’s talk about taxpayer dollars. This will be the world converging at his place in Florida. Think about this. Taxpayer dollars will be used to supply Secret Service. When you have this movement you have to construct barriers. It is costly. Then at a time when there’s issues of heightened security, national security, this is not only going to cost us but the president is going to make money off of this at his facility, as you have said.”

Watch below:

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

