CNN runs down all the ways Trump is suing US states to keep his taxes hidden

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump’s lawyers launched a lawsuit against the state of California challenging a law that requires Presidential candidates to disclose five years of taxes to get a spot in the primary.

They claim that the law is unconstitutional on the grounds that the state doesn’t have the authority to impose extra restrictions on campaign eligibility.

Gov.  Gavin Newsome was quick to retort: “There’s an easy fix Mr. President — release your tax returns as you promised during the campaign and follow the precedent of every president since 1973,” he tweeted.

That’s not the only way President Trump appears desperate to conceal his taxes. In a CNN segment, reporter Jessica Schneider presented a rundown of the lengths Trump is going through to avoid publicly sharing his taxes.

“So, they’re battling this now in California, filing this lawsuit,” said Schneider. “We expected it would be challenged on Constitutional grounds,” she added.

“But of course the president’s lawyers are also battling against releasing his tax returns on multiple other fronts. We have a lawsuit involving New York state and one of their recently enacted laws. And then of course just battling against any tax returns being released at all the that relate to the president or his accountants or his family,” she continued. “So really this is a multifaceted effort to stop any release of these from the president.”

Watch:

Even though former President Barack Obama never mentioned President Donald Trump by name when he urged Americans to reject leaders who promote "fear and hatred," the president and his supporters are nonetheless taking it very personally.

During an interview on Fox News Tuesday, Trump spokesman Hogan Gidley accused Obama of taking America to a "dark place" when he called out racism in America.

"For him to interject himself into this conversation, this debate, at this point, it’s his right to do it," Gidley said. "But the fact is Donald Trump is the president of all Americans. He’s trying to move this country forward, and comments like that take us backwards and take us to a dark place that we never want to be and we never want to visit."

No one actually believes Donald Trump opposes racism. Not his critics. Not his supporters. Not anyone who tries to live in the zone of "objectivity." Trump's racism is a immoveable fact of life, like gravity or the sun.

This article was originally published at Salon

And yet, somehow, the media continues to struggle to accurately convey to American audiences this reality, which is that when Trump, a racist and a liar, says anti-racist things, he's just a racist who is currently lying.

