CNN’s Avlon draws a direct line between Trump and racist shooters: ‘None of this happens in a vacuum’
CNN’s John Avlon on Monday took President Donald Trump to task for stoking racial hatred and directly inspiring racists who go on killing sprees.
During one of his “Reality Check” segments, Avlon explained how Trump has regularly hyped up fears of an immigrant “invasion” of the United States — which has been the exact same word used by white supremacist mass shooters to justify slaughtering people of color.
“None of this happens in a vacuum,” Avlon explained. “Remember the rally where the president asked how can you stop illegal immigrants and someone yelled, ‘Shoot them?’ The crowd laughed and the president smiled. When a gunman killed 51 Muslims in New Zealand after complaining about ‘invaders,’ President Trump said this the same day about our southern border: ‘People hate the word invasion, but that’s what it is.’ It’s something he’s said more than a dozen times at rallies and tweets.”
Avlon then noted that the “invasion” trope has since been used by mass shooters to justify slaughtering people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh and at the El Paso Walmart over the weekend.
“Minorities [are being] targeted because these white supremacists fear what they call ‘replacement,’ the very term neo-Nazis chanted in Charlottesville,” he said. “We’ve also seen too many of these suspects express support for the president’s policies, including the one in El Paso… who wrote that he was trying to ‘defend my country from cultural and ethnic replacement brought on by an invasion.'”
Watch the video below.
Activism
CNN’s David Urban props up Trump’s claim shooter is mentally ill: ‘What kind of sick person puts on ear protection?’
David Urban, a surrogate for President Donald Trump, told CNN on Monday that the El Paso mass shooter was likely mentally ill because he wore hearing protection during the massacre.
During a panel segment on CNN about President Donald Trump's response to two mass shootings in Ohio and Texas, host Jim Sciutto asked Urban if anything would change because of the deaths of 29 people.
"My thoughts and prayers are with those families and their friends," Urban said. "I agree there needs to be much more common sense. We talked about the mental health background checks. You shouldn’t be able to get a weapon if you’re being treated for a mental health issue. That’s just common sense."
CNN
Dem lawmaker explodes with rage at ‘heartless’ Trump for not taking responsibility for his racist rhetoric
Even though President Donald Trump condemned white nationalism during his speech on mass shootings on Monday morning, he just last month fanned the flames of racism by telling four Congresswomen of color to "go back" to their home countries even though they are all American citizens.
Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (D-IL) appeared on CNN Monday and said that Trump's words speaking out against white nationalism rang hollow given that his entire political career has been fueled by race baiting.
CNN
Republican goes down in flames on CNN after trying to claim knives are just as deadly as guns
On Monday, Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) was the only Republican lawmaker willing to come on CNN to talk about next steps in the wake of the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio — and he flailed frantically as reporter Jim Sciutto shot down his NRA talking points one by one.
"I know you represent Florida, Parkland, you have experience in this," said Sciutto. "Let’s start with what happens now. You know what needs to be done. You heard the president in a tweet raise the issue of background checks. He’s going to speak shortly. We’ll see if he follows through on that again. Would you support universal background checks as a piece of legislation?"