CNN’s Brooke Baldwin powerfully rebukes Trump and GOP for going on vacation instead of fixing gun laws

CNN’s Brooke Baldwin on Friday delivered a scathing rebuke of President Donald Trump and the Republican-led Senate for going on vacation at a time when Americans are demanding action to curb gun violence.

At the start of her show, Baldwin went over the grisly numbers about mass shootings in the United States — and also the way that American lawmakers have done nothing to stop the carnage.

“It has been six days since two more mass shootings in America, the 15th and 16th of this year with four or more people killed, and it is only August,” she said. “Six days of survivors planning surgeries, of families planning funerals — and nothing. 18 months since more teenagers were killed in their high school — nothing. Three years since nearly 50 people were killed at a nightclub — nothing. Seven years since first graders, first graders were killed inside their classroom — nothing.”

She then turned her attention to what Republican lawmakers are up to now instead of working to prevent future mass shootings.

“Six days and nothing at the federal level — except for a ban on bump stocks — has been done to take on this problem,” she said. “Today the president is going on vacation. Congress is on vacation. They won’t come back to deal with the nation in crisis. Mitch McConnell says we’ll talk about it in September. In a month!”

