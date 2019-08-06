CNN’s Don Lemon rips Fox News ‘apology team’ for attempting to rationalize Trump’s racism
CNN anchor Don Lemon slammed Fox News for defending President Donald Trump’s racist rhetoric following the white supremacist terrorist attack in El Paso, Texas.
“All I can say is, ‘Wow!'” Lemon began. “You have to sit and watch this.”
“As people across the country expressed shock and grief over the senseless mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton that killed 31 people, the Fox and Friends apology team already out defending President Trump for the ugly and divisive rhetoric when targeting undocumented immigrants at the southern border,” Lemon reported.
“Investigators in El Paso say the suspected gunman posted a racist manifesto 20 minutes opening fire on innocent people shopping at a Walmart. It’s filled with white supremacist language and hateful words aimed at immigrants and Latinos,” he explained.
“The killer hoping to stop what he calls ‘the Hispanic invasion of Texas.’ That keyword, invasion. President Trump, as we know uses that word, invasion, all the time as a billy club against undocumented immigrants,” Lemon continued.
“His defenders on the Fox morning show sprang right into action,” he said, playing a clip from the conservative network.
“When you have over 110,000 people coming a month, over 1 million last year and well over a million this year. If you use the term invasion, that’s not anti-Hispanic. It’s a fact,” the Fox News personality argued.
“Not surprising, that pleased the president, who immediately tweeted, ‘I’m the least racist person.’ People who aren’t racist don’t have to tweet that they’re not. They prove it in how they act,” Lemon noted.
“That means the president has to answer for a few things. Like why he posted 2,200 Facebook ads warning of an invasion at the U.S. border by undocumented immigrants seeking asylum,” he noted.
“Classic Trump. He cannot run away from the words we have all heard him use time and time again,” Lemon said.
Watch:
CNN
If Trump wants to visit our city, he ‘needs to take back his words’: El Paso congresswoman
On Tuesday, Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX), who represents El Paso, told CNN's Chris Cuomo in no uncertain terms how President Donald Trump can start trying to make things right in her community if he really wants to — and until he does, he shouldn't bother coming to grieve with them.
"You said 'I want to talk to him first.' Why?" said Cuomo.
"I think it's important for us to have a dialogue about why this community is in so much pain," said Escobar, whose attempt to talk to Trump over the phone beforehand was rebuffed.
CNN
‘What’s in your heart?’ Texas pastor calls on Trump to take ‘responsibility’ for inflaming hate
On Tuesday, CNN's Anderson Cooper spoke to Michael Grady, a former Army chaplain living in El Paso, Texas whose daughter was shot and critically wounded in this weekend's mass shooting.
"You were in the military. You've seen horrific things. Now you are going through this," said Cooper. "How do you counsel yourself? What do you tell yourself about how this happened, why this happened?"
"I'm reminded that God is faithful, and that God requires something of us as humans, and that this horrific tragedy was based on a programming," said Grady. "I remember when Trayvon Martin was shot, and I've watched over the years, things escalated and there was no retribution and no consequences for the actions. I knew this day was going to come because God holds us accountable. You reap what you sow. The judgment is on the nation because we walked away from the principles of love and peace and hope and faith."