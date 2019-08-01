Colbert corrects Andrew Yang: ‘The opposite of Donald Trump is a black woman who has spell-check’
In his round-up of the second night of the Democratic debates, “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert took a shot at the most ridiculous moments and the zingers.
Candidate Andrew Yang began the night, saying that the opposite of Donald Trump is “an Asian guy” like him “who can do math.” But Colbert disagreed.
“The opposite of Donald Trump is a black woman who has spell check,” the late-night host clarified.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) then explained her knack of explaining race issues to white suburban people.
“And I can talk to those white women in the suburbs that voted for Trump and explain to them what white privilege actually is,” Gillibrand said.
“They will accept me into their midst, for I come with offerings of chardonnay and Skinny Pop,” Colbert joked.
Gillibrand also had important priorities Colbert agreed with.
“The first thing I’m going to do is Clorox the Oval Office,” she joked.
“That presidential slam brought to you by Clorox,” Colbert said. “Clorox: The Commander in Bleach.”
Colbert also noted that Gillibrand had a plan for how to take down Donald Trump.
“It involves a deep hole, a camouflaged tarp, and a cold cheeseburger,” Colbert summed it up.
Watch his full opener below:
Michael Moore to debate Dems: ‘When you’re talking about working class, you’re talking about people of color’
Filmmaker Michael Moore on Thursday urged Democrats not to make the mistake of trying to win back white voters who will never leave the Republican Party.
"I think a lot of Democrats don’t understand," Moore said following the July 31 Democratic debate. "The majority of the working class in this country are women. When you say working class, you’re talking about young people 18 to 35. They make the least amount of money. When you’re talking about working class, you’re talking about people of color. They make the least amount of money. That’s who the working class is."
Watch Moore's entire appearance on MSNBC below.
2020 Election
Joe Biden put his foot in mouth before the debate even started
Vice President Joe Biden is known for being particularly gaffe-prone, and just seconds after he took center stage at CNN's Democratic debate Wednesday night, he put his foot in his mouth.
After Sen. Kamala Harris of California joined him onstage, Biden could be heard saying "Go easy on me, kid" as they shook hands. It was clearly a reference to her criticisms of him at the last debate, but the appearance of calling a grown woman of color "kid" was particularly jarring.
Harris, many observers noted, is 54 years old.
Watch the clip below:
Joe Biden to Kamala Harris: "Go easy on me, kid." #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/lBlnaAwCTy