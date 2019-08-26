Comedian Dave Chappelle has a hilarious idea to stop mass shootings

Comedian Dave Chappelle spared no one in his recent Netflix comedy special out this week.

According to The Daily Beast, Chappelle said that more Americans should care about gun violence than they should about #MeToo. In the real world, people have the capacity to be concerned about more than one thing at once, but in Chappelle’s comedy world, he solves the mass shooting problem: arm more people of color.

“Shooting up schools is a white kid’s game,” he said in his new comedy special “Sticks and Stones,” adding, “I hated school too. It never occurred to me to kill everybody in school?! It’s fucking crazy.”

Conservatives frequently claim that guns owned by people of color are only responsible for “black on black crime,” where it continues to be clear that the overwhelming majority of mass shooters are white men.

“I’ve given this a lot of thought,” Chapelle continued. “I don’t see any peaceful way to disarm America’s whites. There’s only one thing that’s going to save this country from itself. Same thing that always saves this country from itself. And that is African-Americans. And I know the question a lot of y’all have in your minds is, should we do it? F*ck yeah, we should do it.”

“No matter what they say or how they make you feel, remember, this is your country, too,” Chappelle went on. “It is incumbent upon us to save our country. And you know what we have to do. Every able-bodied African-American must register for a legal firearm. That’s the only way they’ll change the law.”

He explained that personally he really hates guns. “I can’t stand them,” he confessed. But the truth is he feels like he needs the ones he has.

He then joked that “Ohio” is an old Native-American word that means, “literally, ‘Land of Poor White People.'” Interestingly, this special was filmed before the Dayton, Ohio mass shooting.

The comedy special is available now on Netflix.

