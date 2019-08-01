Conservative attacks Pete Buttigieg for being Episcopalian: ‘His understanding of Christianity isn’t very deep or serious’
Conservative evangelical personality and blogger Erick Erickson is at it again. The man who says he believes terrorist attacks occur because of God hates gay people just can’t help himself in a new Twitter rant regarding Vice President Mike Pence and 2020 presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
Note: VP Mike Pence is set to speak at an event hosted by Erick Erickson this week.
How do Episcopalians feel about that? https://t.co/V4PITKGMnE
— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) July 31, 2019
His racist attack on Americans is right in line with President Donald Trump’s rants as well.
😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/817e3twIU8
— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) August 1, 2019
He aligns himself with people who call people like Senator Kamala Harris “salty,” to say the least:
Kamala Harris was super salty in post-debate interview last night about Tulsi Gabbard’s hit on her record as a prosecutor. Called herself a “top-tier candidate,” and belittled Gabbard’s poll numbers. https://t.co/MmCnfpbDxM
— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 1, 2019
Confession: while I appreciated Gabbard’s take down of Harris, I still do not find Gabbard to be a credible candidate. She’s just the next Ron Paul in waiting, but with fewer followers.
— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) August 1, 2019
Five years ago, New Civil Rights Movement reported that Erickson was behind the nation’s “First National Gun Appreciation Day,” conveniently scheduled for Saturday, January 19, Robert E. Lee Day. Lee was the Civil War hero of the Confederate Army.
He throws support around hate wherever he goes, including retweeting this nonsense:
A transgender 3 year old is like a vegan cat.
We all know who’s making the lifestyle choices.
— Blaire White (@MsBlaireWhite) July 31, 2019
