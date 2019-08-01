Quantcast
Connect with us

Conservative attacks Pete Buttigieg for being Episcopalian: ‘His understanding of Christianity isn’t very deep or serious’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Conservative evangelical personality and blogger Erick Erickson is at it again. The man who says he believes terrorist attacks occur because of God hates gay people just can’t help himself in a new Twitter rant regarding Vice President Mike Pence and 2020 presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

His racist attack on Americans is right in line with President Donald Trump’s rants as well.

He aligns himself with people who call people like Senator Kamala Harris “salty,” to say the least:

ADVERTISEMENT

Five years ago, New Civil Rights Movement reported that Erickson was behind the nation’s  “First National Gun Appreciation Day,” conveniently scheduled for Saturday, January 19, Robert E. Lee Day. Lee was the Civil War hero of the Confederate Army.

ADVERTISEMENT

He throws support around hate wherever he goes, including retweeting this nonsense:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Conservative attacks Pete Buttigieg for being Episcopalian: ‘His understanding of Christianity isn’t very deep or serious’

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

Conservative evangelical personality and blogger Erick Erickson is at it again. The man who says he believes terrorist attacks occur because of God hates gay people just can’t help himself in a new Twitter rant regarding Vice President Mike Pence and 2020 presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Note: VP Mike Pence is set to speak at an event hosted by Erick Erickson this week.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Second Dem debate takeaways: Clorox the White House, choose science over fiction

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

Kamala Harris said “we have a predator living in the White House” and Kirsten Gillibrand wants to “Clorox the White House.” All in all, it was an eventful second night in the second series of the Democratic presidential debates.

We have a predator living in the White House. We need someone on the debate stage next year who can prosecute the case against four more years of this Administration. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/jF95Gha1os

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Why isn’t Stacey Abrams running? Because African Americans lose to incumbent governors and senators

Published

4 hours ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

Former Georgia General Assembly Minority Leader Stacey Abrams would be a strong candidate for the 2020 U.S. Senate seat.

She’s raised almost twice as much money as U.S. Sen. David Perdue of the Republican Party this year for her PAC. She’s a national figure, giving the response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, the first African American woman to do so. She’s a possible running mate for Joe Biden.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image