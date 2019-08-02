Quantcast
Connect with us

Conservative: The ‘corrupted’ GOP has passed the point of no return – and ’cannot be rescued from itself’

Published

8 mins ago

on

Elected Republicans in the Trump era have consistently failed to rein in the president, even after he lobs racist attacks at fellow lawmakers.

Writing in the Washington Post, conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin can’t help but reach the conclusion that the GOP is beyond redemption after kowtowing to Trump’s most extreme policies and statements.

First, she observes that any lawmakers with a shred of sanity are resigning rather than seek re-election during a Trump administration.

“Sane Senate Republicans and critics of President Trump, including Bob Corker (Tenn.) and Jeff Flake (Ariz.) as well as a slew of House Republicans, retired in 2018 rather than face the challenge of reelection in the Trump era,” she writes.

“Over the past two weeks, six Republican House members — including one of only 13 women (Susan Brooks of Indiana) and the only African American (Will Hurd of Texas) — have announced their retirement, bringing the total to eight.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And even as Democrats are electing more diverse officials than ever, Republicans are primarily male and white. And they refuse to push back on Trump.

“Since Trump’s election I’ve suggested that the current Republican Party is irredeemable,” Rubin writes. “A party so thoroughly corrupted and devoid of intellectual and moral integrity cannot be rescued from itself.”

“The only plausible path at this point is to crush the Republican Party so resoundingly at every level that it is forced to abandon Trumpism, recruit an entirely different generation of leadership and devise an agenda that is not based on right-wing nationalism,” Rubin concludes. “Helping Democrats achieve that end should be the goal of all decent Americans — including Republicans who want one day to be able to vote in good faith for a Republican Party true to the tradition of Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Conservative: The ‘corrupted’ GOP has passed the point of no return – and ’cannot be rescued from itself’

Published

7 mins ago

on

August 2, 2019

By

Elected Republicans in the Trump era have consistently failed to reign in the president, even after he lobs racist attacks at fellow lawmakers.

Writing in the Washington Post, conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin can't help but reach the conclusion that the GOP is beyond redemption after kow-towing to Trump's most extreme policies and statements.

First, she observes that any lawmakers with a shred of sanity are resigning rather than seek re-election during a Trump administration.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Internet aghast as Trump heaps praise on Kim Jong-un’s ‘great and beautiful vision for his country’

Published

20 mins ago

on

August 2, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Friday heaped praise on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for having a "great and beautiful vision for his country," despite the fact that he runs a government that engages in multiple human rights abuses.

In a late-morning tweet, the president brushed aside concerns about North Korea resuming missile launches and maintained that the country had not violated the informal agreement made with the United States to not test long-range missiles.

"These missiles tests are not a violation of our signed Singapore agreement, nor was there discussion of short range missiles when we shook hands," the president wrote, although he did acknowledge that "there may be a United Nations violation" with the missile tests.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Gutless’ Nikki Haley gets buried in scorn after finally rebuking Trump — in the weakest way possible

Published

28 mins ago

on

August 2, 2019

By

Former South Carolina Governor and U.N Ambassador Nikki Haley came in for a large heaping of ridicule after finally finding a reason to criticize Donald Trump after he rudely mocked Rep. Elijah Cummings (MD) on Twitter after it was reported that the Democratic lawmaker's house had been burglarized.

The Republican Haley -- who has attempted to stay in Trump's good graces in light of reports that she might replace Vice President Mike Pence on the 2020 GOP ticket or seek his endorsement in 2024 should he be re-elected or not in jail -- lightly chided the president for writing, "Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!"

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image