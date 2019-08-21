Cops spy on Connecticut park after it’s labeled a ‘hook-up spot’ — and nab 6 senior citizens
Police in Connecticut arrested a group of senior citizens, ranging in ages 62 to 85, for lewd behavior in a conservation area, NBC Connecticut reports.
Six people were arrested, which included 5 men and one 85-year-old woman, according to the Fairfield Police Department. The arrests were made after police launched an investigation in response to reports of “lewd and sexual activity” taking place in the Grace Richardson conservation area in Fairfield.
According to the New York Post, police charged the entire group with breach of peace and two of them with public indecency. They were identified by the CTPost as Daniel Dobbins, 67; Otto D. Williams, 62; Charles L. Ardito, 75; John Linartz, 62; Richard Butler, 82 and his wife Joyce Butler, 85.
Police say that the conservation area was being advertised as a “hook-up spot” on the internet. The group of senior citizens were caught due to a surveillance operation set up by police.
Featured image via Flickr
