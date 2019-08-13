Cops uncover stunningly large arsenal after Ohio man openly fantasizes about Planned Parenthood terror attack
An Ohio man has been charged by federal prosecutors for making threats to law enforcement after an investigation found he praised mass shootings online and had a large cache of weapons and ammunition in the house where he was living, Cleveland.com reports.
Justin Olsen, 18, reportedly had numerous “AR-15-style rifles and shotguns” and 10,000 rounds of ammunition at the ready at the time of his arrest.
Using the online handle “ArmyOfChrist,” an FBI affidavit says that Olsen voiced support for mass shootings and fantasized about terror attacks on Planned Parenthood. While lamenting the 1993 raid on the Branch Davidians’ compound in Waco, Texas in which 76 members of the religious cult were killed, Olsen wrote, “in conclusion, shoot every federal agent on sight.”
In another post, Olsen warned people to ignore gun laws and to “stock up on stuff [the government] could ban.”
“In fact, go out of your way to break these laws, they’re f—–g stupid,” he wrote.
“Hell, even the Oklahoma City bombing shows that armed resistance is a viable method of political change,” Olsen wrote in a separate post. “There is no legal solution.”
Speaking to authorities after his arrest, Olsen claimed that his online musings were “only a joke,” adding that his threats against federal agents were just a “hyperbolic conclusion based on the results of the Waco siege … where the ATF slaughtered families.”
Olsen was arrested the same week a mass shooting took place in Dayton, Ohio, which killed 9 people and wounded dozens of others. Just the day before, a gunman in El Paso, Texas shot and killed 22 people.
‘This is crazy’: Scientists alarmed as lightning near North Pole seen as latest sign of climate breakdown
"I think there's potential for nasty surprises coming out of the Arctic."
Meteorologists and climate scientists were startled Monday after the U.S. National Weather Service confirmed that an extremely rare occurrence of lightning had been observed at the North Pole.
Multiple lightning strikes were recorded by the NWS office in Fairbanks, Alaska between 4:00 and 6:00pm on Saturday, within 300 miles of the pole.
Details of Jeffrey Epstein’s death posted on right-wing troll website 4Chan — 38 minutes before first news reports
Details about the death of accused international sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein were posted on 4Chan, the infamous website frequented by white nationalists and right-wing trolls, 38 minutes before it was reported by ABC News this past Saturday.
BuzzFeed News reports that the New York City Fire Department has launched an investigation to determine whether one of its own first responders posted the information about Epstein on the website.
Trump suggests Chris Cuomo is too mentally ill for a gun: ‘I would not want to see a weapon in his hand’
President Donald Trump on Tuesday suggested that CNN host Chris Cuomo is mentally ill and should not be allowed to own a firearm.
During a gaggle with reporters, Trump was asked about a tense confrontation between Cuomo and man who called him an anti-Italian slur.
"I think that what Chris Cuomo did was horrible," Trump said at the suggestion that Cuomo threatened the man. "His language was horrible. He looked like an out-of-control animal. He lost it."
"He spews lies every night," the president continued. "I do not know why anyone would defend him. Chris Cuomo is out of control. I watched it. I thought it was terrible. I do not know who is defending him. Maybe they did not see it. Anyone who saw who saw Chris Cuomo would say that was a disgrace. You would never see me do that."