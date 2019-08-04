Quantcast
Copycat mass shooter ‘intrigued’ by El Paso and Ohio attack thwarted by police in Florida

Published

1 min ago

on

Just hours after the shooting in Dayton, Ohio, a copycat shooter attempted another attack on a Walmart in Gibsonton, Florida, which is south of East Tampa.

WSTP reporter Angelina Salcedo reported that a 31-year-old white male was “intrigued” by the terrorist attacks in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio this weekend. He wanted to conduct his own similar shooting. Luckily, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office was able to act quickly.

His mother reportedly worked at the Walmart.

The story is still developing…


Could a national buyback program reduce gun violence in America?

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 4, 2019

By

Americans own nearly half of the world’s guns, with approximately 120 firearms for every 100 U.S. residents.

Gun control policies may someday restrict new gun sales. But what impact can they have when Americans already own millions of guns?

Some have pointed to gun buybacks as a potential solution to this problem.

‘Grim Reaper’ #MassacreMitch and #TrumpsTerrorists trends as Americans demand action to stop mass shootings

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 4, 2019

By

Less than a week after a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California, a gunman opened fire on shoppers at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Less than 14 hours after losing nearly two dozen Americans, another gunman opened fire on people in Dayton, Ohio.

The internet went after those who've blocked any progress on sensible gun reform. An overwhelming 61 percent of Americans believe that laws covering the sale of firearms should be made more strict, according to the latest Gallup poll. Yet, each mass shooting brings with it those saying it's "too soon" to talk about change. In 2019 alone, there have been more mass shootings than days, CBS News reported. There have been 216 days of the year, and thus far, there have been 251 mass shootings in the U.S.

Mitch McConnell fractured his shoulder after accidentally tripping on his patio

Published

4 hours ago

on

August 4, 2019

By

Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has perfected tripping over his own politics, but Sunday he tripped over something on his patio, falling and fracturing his shoulder.

Politico reported from McConnell's spokesperson that the Senate leader intends to work from home and give direction to Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Rob Portman (R-OH), who are both dealing with mass shootings in their home states.

The senator, who has become known as Moscow Mitch, "has been treated, released and is working from home in Louisville," spokesman David Popp said. "This afternoon he contacted Senators Cornyn and Portman to express his deepest sympathies for the people of El Paso and Dayton and discuss the senseless tragedies of this weekend."

