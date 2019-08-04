Copycat mass shooter ‘intrigued’ by El Paso and Ohio attack thwarted by police in Florida

Just hours after the shooting in Dayton, Ohio, a copycat shooter attempted another attack on a Walmart in Gibsonton, Florida, which is south of East Tampa.

WSTP reporter Angelina Salcedo reported that a 31-year-old white male was “intrigued” by the terrorist attacks in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio this weekend. He wanted to conduct his own similar shooting. Luckily, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office was able to act quickly.

His mother reportedly worked at the Walmart.

You may see our deputies near the Walmart in Gibsonton. There is NO ACTIVE Threat. Everyone is safe. We are conducting an investigation in the area. #SheriffChadChronister #teamhcso — HCSO #teamhcso (@HCSOSheriff) August 4, 2019

#BREAKING – @HCSOSheriff has arrested this 31-year-old man for threatening to “shoot up” the @Walmart in Hillsborough County. His mom worked at the Walmart. HCSO says he was intrigued by the #ElPasoShooting and #DaytonOhioShooting @10NewsWTSP pic.twitter.com/ymMEJoM3R7 — Angelina Salcedo (@AngelinaWTSP) August 5, 2019

The story is still developing…