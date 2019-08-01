Corey Lewandowski ‘seriously’ considering a run for US Senate in New Hampshire

Desperation is continuing as Republicans search for viable GOP candidates to oppose Democrats in the 2020 elections.

Speaking to NBC News reporter Ali Vitali, brief former campaign manager to Donald Trump, Corey Lewandowski, is considering going after Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) next year.

“I’m going to look at it very seriously,” Lewandowski said. “Jeannie Shaheen has failed New Hampshire and voted in lockstep with [Sen.’ Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and [Speaker] Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). The people of New Hampshire deserve better.”

On rumors of him running for Senate in N.H., Corey Lewandowski tells me: “I’m going to look at it very seriously.” #nhsen — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) August 1, 2019

Currently, the New Hampshire race is ranked as “leaning Democrat.” Shaheen is ranked as ninth in the top ten most popular Senators, according to the Morning Consult. She currently has a favorability rating of 54 percent and unfavorability of 34 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2016, President Donald Trump narrowly lost New Hampshire to Hillary Clinton.

In 2020 match-ups, the latest New Hampshire presidential polls, via FiveThirtyeight, shows Trump losing to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Shaheen already has over $2.8 million cash-on-hand in her campaign warchest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lewandowski will be with Trump Thursday evening for his Ohio rally. Trump also intends to hold a rally in New Hampshire Aug. 15.