Quantcast
Connect with us

Corey Lewandowski ‘seriously’ considering a run for US Senate in New Hampshire

Published

9 mins ago

on

Desperation is continuing as Republicans search for viable GOP candidates to oppose Democrats in the 2020 elections.

Speaking to NBC News reporter Ali Vitali, brief former campaign manager to Donald Trump, Corey Lewandowski, is considering going after Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) next year.

“I’m going to look at it very seriously,” Lewandowski said. “Jeannie Shaheen has failed New Hampshire and voted in lockstep with [Sen.’ Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and [Speaker] Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). The people of New Hampshire deserve better.”

Currently, the New Hampshire race is ranked as “leaning Democrat.” Shaheen is ranked as ninth in the top ten most popular Senators, according to the Morning Consult. She currently has a favorability rating of 54 percent and unfavorability of 34 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2016, President Donald Trump narrowly lost New Hampshire to Hillary Clinton.

In 2020 match-ups, the latest New Hampshire presidential polls, via FiveThirtyeight, shows Trump losing to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Shaheen already has over $2.8 million cash-on-hand in her campaign warchest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lewandowski will be with Trump Thursday evening for his Ohio rally. Trump also intends to hold a rally in New Hampshire Aug. 15.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lindsey Graham buried in scorn by conservative for abandoning everything he believes in to suck up to Trump

Published

2 mins ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

In a column for Bloomberg, longtime conservative commentator Ramesh Ponnuru took Republicans to task for betraying their conservative values to align themselves with Donald Trump -- putting the spotlight on Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in particular.

Under a damning headline, "How Long Can Real Conservatives Make Excuses for Trump?" Ponnuru expressed his dismay with a Republican Party that has been cowed into submission by the president using his recent descent into racism as a focal point.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Corey Lewandowski ‘seriously’ considering a run for US Senate in New Hampshire

Published

8 mins ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

Desperation is continuing as Republicans search for viable GOP candidates to oppose Democrats in the 2020 elections.

Speaking to NBC News reporter Ali Vitali, brief former campaign manager to Donald Trump, Corey Lewandowski, is considering going after Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) next year.

“I’m going to look at it very seriously," Lewandowski said. "Jeannie Shaheen has failed New Hampshire and voted in lockstep with [Sen.' Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and [Speaker] Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). The people of New Hampshire deserve better.”

On rumors of him running for Senate in N.H., Corey Lewandowski tells me: “I’m going to look at it very seriously.” #nhsen

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Judge brutally slaps down Roger Stone’s bid to toss out his indictment: ‘No one but himself to blame’

Published

32 mins ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

A judge on Thursday smacked down Trump associate Roger Stone's bid to have his indictment for obstruction of justice, witness tampering, and other charges thrown out of court.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson has issued a ruling shooting down Stone's claim that he was being "selectively" prosecuted for lying under oath. In the ruling, Jackson concluded that Congress did not need to make a prosecution referral to the Department of Justice in order to be prosecuted by the DOJ for perjuring himself, while also concluding the former special counsel Robert Mueller's appointment did not violate the Constitution.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image