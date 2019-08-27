Quantcast
Connect with us

Critics denounce Biden’s use of tragic family story to attack Medicare for All as both ‘manipulative’ and ‘cynical’

Published

2 hours ago

on

“This is easily the cruelest, dirtiest, and most manipulative thing Joe Biden has done so far.”

A new ad by former Vice President Joe Biden released Tuesday  uses his personal story of familial loss as an attack line against Medicare for All is being panned by critics as a cynical ploy that obfuscates the similar kind of pain that millions of people could endure  under a Biden plan that would leave them un- or under-insured.

ADVERTISEMENT

Characterizing the commercial—in which Biden recounts losing his first wife and daughter in a 1972 car accident and his son Beau to brain cancer in 2015—as “so manipulative” towards potential voters, writer Natalie Shure said on Twitter that the former vice president was using his life story to swipe at the Medicare for All proposal supported by his top Democratic primary rivals.

“Single payer would equitably support *all* families through their darkest moments,” tweeted Shure. “Obamacare doesn’t; nor would Biden’s plan.”

Journalist Chris Person was even harsher on Biden.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is easily the cruelest, dirtiest, and most manipulative thing Joe Biden has done so far,” saidPerson, “dangling his son’s cancer against the fight for Medicare For All.”

Media critic Adam Johnson, in a tweet, called Biden’s use of his family tragedy “extremely cynical.”

“Again he’s equating those pushing Medicare for All with GOP trying to undermine Obamacare by misleading what it means to ‘tear it down’ BUT this time the added bonus of using images of his dead children!” added Johnson.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ad wasn’t the first time Biden has used his family tragedy to sell his healthcare plan. According to a post on Naked Capitalism, Biden leaned on his personal story during a campaign stop in New Hampshire on August 23, where the former vice president said “passing the ACA was a ‘huge step forward’ at the time, it extended insurance to 20 million.”

Biden’s plan would allow people to buy into Medicare, making the government-run system a public option part of the market.

“What’s your response to those who wouldn’t be better off under your plan?”
—Walker Bragman, journalist

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday’s campaign ad is just the latest salvo in the ongoing intraparty battle over healthcare policy, which roughly sets Biden and the Democratic establishment at odds with the party’s rising progressive wing.

While Biden and his allies want to preserve a role for the for-profit private insurance industry, Biden’s closest 2020 primary challengers,  Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, both support Medicare for All, which aims to institute a universal, single-payer healthcare system that would result in universal coverage.

In a piece for The New York Times Magazine Tuesday, Robert Draper explained the conflict as the result of a fundamental split in the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

The debate isn’t academic at all. It is in fact at the core of the liberal-versus-pragmatic argument among the Democratic presidential candidates, with the former vice president Biden on one end, flashing his battle scars from the Obamacare fight, and Sanders and Warren on the other, arguing that a populist movement now demands more than minor tweaks to a fundamentally flawed health care system.

That continuing civil war over the party’s general future and specifically over its healthcare policy is at the center of the 2020 primary and a major reason that Biden’s ad received backlash from progressives. But it’s also a matter of fighting for healthcare for many on the left.

“Health care is personal to me,” Biden tweeted in an announcement of the ad. “Deeply personal.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, journalist Walker Bragman pointed to the deficiencies in Biden’s plan and how the proposal would leave Americans on the wayside.

“Your own website acknowledges that your plan isn’t universal,” said Bragman. “As much as three percent of the population—10 million individuals—would still be left out.”

“Your family was fortunate to have had money and care,” Bragman continued. “What’s your response to those who wouldn’t be better off under your plan?”

ADVERTISEMENT

by
Eoin Higgins, staff writer

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Critics denounce Biden’s use of tragic family story to attack Medicare for All as both ‘manipulative’ and ‘cynical’

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 27, 2019

By

"This is easily the cruelest, dirtiest, and most manipulative thing Joe Biden has done so far."

A new ad by former Vice President Joe Biden released Tuesday  uses his personal story of familial loss as an attack line against Medicare for All is being panned by critics as a cynical ploy that obfuscates the similar kind of pain that millions of people could endure  under a Biden plan that would leave them un- or under-insured.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s G-7 scam further illustrates he’s a faux-rich moocher — and not the billionaire he claims to be

Published

7 hours ago

on

August 27, 2019

By

The latest proof that Donald Trump is not, and never has been, a multi-billionaire emerged Monday in France of all places.

The proof came from Donald’s own mouth, as many proofs do no matter how much our major news organizations fail to grasp the significance of his words.

Speaking in Biarritz, after the G7 meeting where six other world leaders treated him as a bizarre curiosity rather than an equal, Trump confirmed that he intends to host the next G7 meeting at one of his Florida golf resorts. He asserted that federal officials had looked at various possible locations and decided that a Trump property near the Miami Airport was the best.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

For always making it clear ‘which side he is on,’ Bernie Sanders nabs first national union endorsement

Published

11 hours ago

on

August 27, 2019

By

"Bernie understands the need for workers to have a democratic, independent union movement that is unafraid to challenge corporate America's stranglehold on our economy."

Sen. Bernie Sanders on Monday nabbed his first national union endorsement of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, from the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America.

The endorsement came after a speech to the union's national convention in Pittsburgh wherein Sanders said that corporate greed "is an illness, it is an addiction."

Continue Reading
 
 

FINAL WEEK! THROUGH AUGUST 31

Thanks for whitelisting! As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. Thanks again for your support. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image