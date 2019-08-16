Cropping out ‘Immigrants Welcome,’ Ken Cuccinelli takes selfie with replica Statue of Liberty before removing it from DHS headquarters

The removal of the statue—and the top official snapped with it just before—are “a direct representation of the Trump administration’s policy towards immigrants and American values,” said critics

Despite widespread outcry after saying the U.S. should only welcome immigrants who “can stand on their own two feet” and that Statue of Liberty was only meant to welcome Europeans to U.S. shores, President Donald Trump’s top immigration official Ken Cuccinelli had a replica of the famous monument removed from the Department of Homeland Security’s grounds on Thursday—but not before snapping a quick selfie.

The statue, made by artist Cesar Maxit, had been placed in front of DHS headquarters by the social justice groups United We Dream and MoveOn on Wednesday.



Before the statue was taken down, Cuccinelli, currently the acting Director of the Citizenship and Immigration Services office, made sure to post a picture of himself with the replica, along with a caption reading that he “love[s] liberty.”

We got a lovely new decoration outside our office today! It’s a good thing we love liberty! pic.twitter.com/j1p598hN5c — USCIS Acting Director Ken Cuccinelli (@USCISCuccinelli) August 15, 2019