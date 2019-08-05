Dayton shooter was in band that promoted raping and killing women in songs: report

More information is coming out about the misogyny of alleged Dayton massacre shooter Connor Betts, who was shot dead by police after 9 people were killed and 27 wounded early Sunday morning.

“Before he killed nine people in a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, early Sunday, Connor Betts was deeply involved in the misogynistic, male-dominated ‘goregrind’ or ‘pornogrind’ hardcore music scene. It has a regional following in the Midwest and is known for sexually violent, death-obsessed lyrics and dehumanizing imagery depicting women,” Vice News reported Monday.

“Over the past year, the 24-year-old shooter occasionally performed live vocals in the band Menstrual Munchies, which released albums titled ‘6 Ways of Female Butchery’ and ‘Preeteen Daughter Pu$$y Slaughter,’ with cover art showing the rape and massacre of female bodies. He also performed with a group called Putrid Liquid,” Vice noted.

Jesse Creekbaum, who was in the band with Betts, is now taking down the group’s music online.

“I feel sh*tty having let him be in the band, doing those lyrics,” Creekbaum said. “Because I know, like, whereas I saw it as a joke — like, ‘Let’s play this and we’ll shock some people,’ and then the people that we know laugh — he didn’t see it as a joke. He was like, ‘F*ck, yeah. We’re gonna do this.’”

“I don’t want to be associated with it. I don’t want it blowing up. I don’t want him romanticized. I don’t want any of this romanticized. I want people to erase him from history,” he added.