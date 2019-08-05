Quantcast
Dayton shooter was in band that promoted raping and killing women in songs: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

More information is coming out about the misogyny of alleged Dayton massacre shooter Connor Betts, who was shot dead by police after 9 people were killed and 27 wounded early Sunday morning.

“Before he killed nine people in a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, early Sunday, Connor Betts was deeply involved in the misogynistic, male-dominated ‘goregrind’ or ‘pornogrind’ hardcore music scene. It has a regional following in the Midwest and is known for sexually violent, death-obsessed lyrics and dehumanizing imagery depicting women,” Vice News reported Monday.

“Over the past year, the 24-year-old shooter occasionally performed live vocals in the band Menstrual Munchies, which released albums titled ‘6 Ways of Female Butchery’ and ‘Preeteen Daughter Pu$$y Slaughter,’ with cover art showing the rape and massacre of female bodies. He also performed with a group called Putrid Liquid,” Vice noted.

Jesse Creekbaum, who was in the band with Betts, is now taking down the group’s music online.

“I feel sh*tty having let him be in the band, doing those lyrics,” Creekbaum said. “Because I know, like, whereas I saw it as a joke — like, ‘Let’s play this and we’ll shock some people,’ and then the people that we know laugh — he didn’t see it as a joke. He was like, ‘F*ck, yeah. We’re gonna do this.’”

“I don’t want to be associated with it. I don’t want it blowing up. I don’t want him romanticized. I don’t want any of this romanticized. I want people to erase him from history,” he added.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
‘Beat every single one of them’: Ex-GOP congressman’s message to Republicans is ‘your time is coming’

Published

49 mins ago

on

August 5, 2019

By

Americans have a moral obligation to vote against every single Republican on the ballot in 2020, a former GOP congressman argued on MSNBC on Monday.

"Deadline: White House" anchor Nicolle Wallace interviewed former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) following a weekend of bloodshed.

"What do we do?" Wallace asked. "What do you think?"

"We focus on Donald Trump, his contribution to the national narrative, but Nicolle, I think that gives a pass to the broader Republican Party. We have to talk about that as well in this moment because it is their silence that normalized this escalation of this narrative across the country that Trump continues to reinforce," Jolly said.

Young Mitch McConnell supporters pose for a photo strangling a cardboard cutout of AOC

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 5, 2019

By

On Monday, a picture appeared on Instagram, apparently taken by a group of young men supporting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) at the Fancy Farm, Kentucky political picnic.

The picture showed them gathered around a cardboard cutout of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), with one of them gripping the cutout's throat to look as if he was strangling her:

i guess mitch is ok with a bunch of his white boys symbolically attacking a cutout of aoc pic.twitter.com/pcPT7YfsVr

— gg 🙊🙈🙉 (@gina_goldberg) August 5, 2019

Trump encouraged his own daughter to release a sex tape: New York Magazine

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 5, 2019

By

A recent profile on Ivanka Trump has revealed a lot about her self-obsession and lack of self-awareness, as well as her obsession with an Ayn Rand character who used her beauty to outwit her opponents. But it also divulged the president's fascination with Paris Hilton's sex tape, reported New York Magazine.

