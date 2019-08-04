Dem candidate riles Fox News host: El Paso shooter’s manifesto ‘could have come out of a Trump rally’
Democratic presidential candidate Tim Ryan argued to Fox News that the manifesto of a mass shooter in El Paso, Texas “could have come out of a Trump rally.”
Following the weekend mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ryan spoke to Fox News host Maria Bartiromo.
“Let’s get back to work in Washington, do the background check bill that we passed out of the house, we’ve got to ban these assault weapons,” Ryan said.
The presidential candidate asserted that President Donald Trump has helped to create the environment that encourages mass shootings.
“The president has to take a leadership role in this,” Ryan insisted. “He’s got to stop being so divisive. He’s got to stop tipping his hat to the white nationalists and sometimes overtly to where he’s talking to some crazy guy that drives 10 hours to shoot Mexicans. What the hell are we talking about here? This is insane.”
“Wait a minute,” Bartiromo interrupted. “You’re saying a lot of things there and the president obviously came out and offered his condolences.”
“The president has said many times he’s not against immigration,” the Fox News host stated. “He’s against illegal immigration. Are you saying that it’s the same thing, whether it’s illegal or legal immigration?”
“I’m saying I read the manifesto,” Ryan replied. “This person who committed the crime in El Paso wrote and it was all about Mexicans. It sounded like parts of it could have come out of a Trump rally. I mean honestly like this guy was going to kill Mexicans because of the environment that this president has created in this country.”
“He’s talking to people who get guns and drive 10 hours and go shoot Mexicans,” he added. “Its got to stop, Maria.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Dayton shooter may have killed sister and her boyfriend before late night mass shooting rampage: report
According to a report from MSNBC's Pete Williams, the 24-year-old white male who went on a shooting spree in Dayton early Sunday morning appears to have killed his sister and her boyfriend before he went on his rampage killing another nine.
The shooter, identified as Connor Betts, of Bellbrook, Ohio, was heavily armed as he opened fire in a popular Dayton nightlife district before he was confronted by police and killed in a gun battle.
According to William's report, Betts' sister and what is being reported as her boyfriend, were found in the shooter's car nearby, both dead from gunshot wounds. Williams said police are speculating that they were killed which then led to the mass shooting.
CNN panel goes off the rails after frantic Santorum claims Trump can’t be held responsible for encouraging violence
A CNN "State of the Union" panel grew more heated than usual on Sunday morning as regular contributor Rick Santorum attempted to put some distance between Donald Trump's violent rhetoric and two mass shootings that occurred within 13 hours of each other.
Fellow conservative Amanda Carpenter kicked it off by blistering Donald Trump and Republicans for not directly calling out white supremacist terrorists.
"I've been watching carefully what Republicans have been saying and I come down here right now," she began. "If the only thing can you muster to offer are your thoughts and prayers, then those thoughts should be very clear and unequivocal about condemning white terrorism. If the words radical Islamic terrorist can roll off your tongue, it should equally roll off your tongue when it happens in another case."
