Dem candidate riles Fox News host: El Paso shooter’s manifesto ‘could have come out of a Trump rally’

Democratic presidential candidate Tim Ryan argued to Fox News that the manifesto of a mass shooter in El Paso, Texas “could have come out of a Trump rally.”

Following the weekend mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ryan spoke to Fox News host Maria Bartiromo.

“Let’s get back to work in Washington, do the background check bill that we passed out of the house, we’ve got to ban these assault weapons,” Ryan said.

The presidential candidate asserted that President Donald Trump has helped to create the environment that encourages mass shootings.

“The president has to take a leadership role in this,” Ryan insisted. “He’s got to stop being so divisive. He’s got to stop tipping his hat to the white nationalists and sometimes overtly to where he’s talking to some crazy guy that drives 10 hours to shoot Mexicans. What the hell are we talking about here? This is insane.”

“Wait a minute,” Bartiromo interrupted. “You’re saying a lot of things there and the president obviously came out and offered his condolences.”

“The president has said many times he’s not against immigration,” the Fox News host stated. “He’s against illegal immigration. Are you saying that it’s the same thing, whether it’s illegal or legal immigration?”

“I’m saying I read the manifesto,” Ryan replied. “This person who committed the crime in El Paso wrote and it was all about Mexicans. It sounded like parts of it could have come out of a Trump rally. I mean honestly like this guy was going to kill Mexicans because of the environment that this president has created in this country.”

“He’s talking to people who get guns and drive 10 hours and go shoot Mexicans,” he added. “Its got to stop, Maria.”

