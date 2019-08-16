Dem presidential candidate trolls Trump with ‘IsGreenlandForSale.com’

In the wake of news stories that claimed President Trump floated the idea of the U.S. possibly buying Greenland for its natural resources, Montana Governor and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Steve Bullock decided to troll the President a bit.

According to Mediaite, Bullock’s campaign has bought the URL IsGreenlandForSale.com. When one clicks on the link, they’re giving a fairly simple message: “No.”

“But while you’re here, donate a buck to kick Donald Trump out of office,” the website implores its visitors.

As expected, the news brought about a wave of internet mockery.

Can we all crowdfund to buy Greenland and rename it “Obamaland”? — andy lassner (@andylassner) August 16, 2019

Before we buy Greenland we should take care of Puerto Rico. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) August 16, 2019

Here's why Donald Trump wants to buy Greenland. pic.twitter.com/IHhVihZ643 — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) August 16, 2019

Now Greenland is making fun of our dumb president too. What part of “America being respected again” is this?? — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) August 16, 2019

We can't afford to fix flint water, but can afford Greenland? We can't afford Free college tuition, but can afford Greenland? We can't fix our roads but can afford Greenland? We can't help Puerto Rico, but can afford Greenland? What a great idea!#GreenlandPurchase — Ambassador Rob (@RobertoWinsSher) August 16, 2019

YOU’RE NOT DONE UNTIL YOU’VE MOWED GREENLAND! pic.twitter.com/EnGM09usGu — David Priess (@DavidPriess) August 16, 2019

While Trump’s reported interest in buying the Danish territory was met with scores of skepticism, KOMO News points out that Trump isn’t the first president to consider the idea. In fact, it’s at least the third time a president has floated the possibility.