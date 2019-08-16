Dem presidential candidate trolls Trump with ‘IsGreenlandForSale.com’
In the wake of news stories that claimed President Trump floated the idea of the U.S. possibly buying Greenland for its natural resources, Montana Governor and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Steve Bullock decided to troll the President a bit.
According to Mediaite, Bullock’s campaign has bought the URL IsGreenlandForSale.com. When one clicks on the link, they’re giving a fairly simple message: “No.”
“But while you’re here, donate a buck to kick Donald Trump out of office,” the website implores its visitors.
As expected, the news brought about a wave of internet mockery.
Can we all crowdfund to buy Greenland and rename it “Obamaland”?
— andy lassner (@andylassner) August 16, 2019
Before we buy Greenland we should take care of Puerto Rico.
— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) August 16, 2019
Here's why Donald Trump wants to buy Greenland. pic.twitter.com/IHhVihZ643
— The New Yorker (@NewYorker) August 16, 2019
Now Greenland is making fun of our dumb president too. What part of “America being respected again” is this??
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) August 16, 2019
We can't afford to fix flint water, but can afford Greenland?
We can't afford Free college tuition, but can afford Greenland?
We can't fix our roads but can afford Greenland?
We can't help Puerto Rico, but can afford Greenland?
What a great idea!#GreenlandPurchase
— Ambassador Rob (@RobertoWinsSher) August 16, 2019
YOU’RE NOT DONE UNTIL YOU’VE MOWED GREENLAND! pic.twitter.com/EnGM09usGu
— David Priess (@DavidPriess) August 16, 2019
While Trump’s reported interest in buying the Danish territory was met with scores of skepticism, KOMO News points out that Trump isn’t the first president to consider the idea. In fact, it’s at least the third time a president has floated the possibility.
MSNBC guest worried about Trump’s mental decline: ‘The remedy is the 25th Amendment’
The panel on MSNBC's "Deadline: White House" worried about President Donald Trump's mental fitness on Friday.
"In public and in private, Donald Trump is reportedly shaken by the prospects of an economic downturn, having pinned all of thinks hopes for re-election on the strength of the economy," host Nicolle Wallace reported.
"He also woke up to ominous poll numbers from his most favorite network, Fox News, that show him losing to all of the top Democratic candidates for president in 2020," she noted.
Anti-LGBT white supremacist to co-host new public affairs TV talk show that will air on PBS
Pat Buchanan, a longtime anti-LGBTQ white supremacist Christian nationalist pundit will co-host a re-boot of “The McLaughlin Group,” a Sunday morning public affairs, news, and commentary TV talk show know for the fast and hot takes of its conservative creator, John McLaughlin. The show will be syndicated by Maryland Public Television and air on PBS stations, Media Matters reports.
Dem presidential candidate trolls Trump with ‘IsGreenlandForSale.com’
In the wake of news stories that claimed President Trump floated the idea of the U.S. possibly buying Greenland for its natural resources, Montana Governor and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Steve Bullock decided to troll the President a bit.
According to Mediaite, Bullock's campaign has bought the URL IsGreenlandForSale.com. When one clicks on the link, they're giving a fairly simple message: "No."