Democrat mocks Trump for being the wrong person to lead the charge on mental illness

President Donald Trump may not be the best person to focus on mental health in America, a Democratic senator explained on MSNBC.

“All In” host Chris Hayes interviewed Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) before a live studio audience.

The two discussed Trump’s focus on mental health instead of gun control following the latest mass shootings in America.

“I saw this article about the mental health proposal being floated. I gotta say, the more I hear him talk about mental health, the more freaked out I get, honestly,” Hayes explained. “It seems like — like sci-fi dystopia. They want to do something like DARPA, the notorious Pentagon research association called HARPA. It’s going to develop ‘breakthrough technologies with high specificity and sensitivity for early diagnosis of neuropsychiatric violence…The document goes on to list a number of widely used technologies it suggests could be used to help collect data, including Apple Watches, Fitbits, Amazon Echo and Google Home.”

“This — whatever they’re doing on guns, the mental health stuff strikes me as genuinely scary stuff,” Hayes noted.

“And listen, this is a very difficult issue to talk about, because we absolutely do need more research into the intersectionality of the brain and the instincts to violence. But Donald Trump is probably not the guy to thread that needle,” Murphy said, to laughter and applause from the audience.

Watch: