Details of Jeffrey Epstein’s death posted on right-wing troll website 4Chan — 38 minutes before first news reports

Details about the death of accused international sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein were posted on 4Chan, the infamous website frequented by white nationalists and right-wing trolls, 38 minutes before it was reported by ABC News this past Saturday.
BuzzFeed News reports that the New York City Fire Department has launched an investigation to determine whether one of its own first responders posted the information about Epstein on the website.
A 4Chan post that went up at 8:16 a.m. on Saturday stated, “don’t ask me how I know, but Epstein died an hour ago from hanging, cardiac arrest.”
4Chan users initially believed that it was a hoax post, but the poster proceeded to provide even more detailed information, which BuzzFeed says included “a detailed breakdown of the procedures allegedly used to resuscitate Epstein,” whose death sent shockwaves through the legal and political world late last week.
Frank Gribbon, a Deputy Commissioner for FDNY, told BuzzFeed that “any medical professional who divulges patient information without consent is in violation of a federal health privacy law, HIPPA,” although he did not confirm the accuracy of the information posted.
