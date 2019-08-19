DeVos-Linked Christian adoption agency exposed dozens of children’s highly sensitive medical data online: report
A Christian adoption agency linked to Trump Education Secretary Betsy DeVos that also has a disturbing history of anti-LGBTQ bias is once again under fire, this time over a report that it left exposed online the “highly sensitive” medical data from 40 of its potential child adoptees.
In addition to names and dates of birth, Bethany Christian Services allegedly left information ranging from HIV status to lab test results to “intellectual development” to number of teeth in “PDFs openly available on its website. Some PDFs were called ‘Children Medical Examination Records,’” VICE News reports.
The charity has multiple connections to the DeVos family: Brian DeVos, a cousin of Betsy DeVos’ husband, was a senior vice president at the organization; Maria DeVos has served on Bethany’s board; and the DeVos family foundations donated more than $6 million to the charity between 1998 and 2016, according to NPR.
Bethany Christian Services is a faith-based foster care and adoption contractor that says it works in 30 states across the country. The State of Michigan last year sued the organization after learning Bethany refused to work with LGBTQ people and same-sex parents. In April the organization, saying it was “disappointed,” agreed to reverse its policy for Michigan, and reportedly will place children in homes headed by LGBTQ people.
Last month Rewire News reported Bethany is one of two organizations that are now “receiving federal teen pregnancy prevention funding” that “promote medication abortion reversal, which the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists considers ‘unproven and unethical.’”
Bethany has benefited from the Trump administration’s family and child migrant “zero tolerance” separation policy. It has been awarded contracts to foster children – reportedly at the rate of $200 to $700 per night per child.
Fox News’ Shep Smith ridicules Trump ‘saneless’ 180-degree turn on gun safety
President Donald Trump flipped a complete 180-degree turn on background checks after saying that he was certainly open and interested in using that low-level "fix" to America's gun problem after another week full of mass shootings. Fox News host Shep Smith, who is known for rebuking Trump's politics and presidency, offered only mockery.
"The message has, again, changed," Smith said at the top of his Monday show. "Remember calls escalated after the domestic terror attack in El Paso and the mass murder that followed in Dayton. The president said at the time, 'We need strong background checks.' Now, something new. First, listen to him yesterday."
‘Go back to your country!’ Subway worker has a racist meltdown — and then tries to blame it on being ‘thirsty’
A Subway worker who police say yelled racial insults and waved a knife at a Muslim customer is blaming his tirade on being "thirsty," the Sahan Journal reports.
Safia Abdullahi and her friend Farhia Abdullahi were reportedly trying to order sandwiches for their children at a Subway attached to a Walmart in Rochester, Minnesota when the incident took place. According to the police report, the worker told Safia to “go wash your dirty Muslim hands” and “go back to your country.” The worker, identified as Andrew Benning, also reportedly waved a knife he was holding at the women and their children.