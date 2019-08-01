DOJ declines to prosecute James Comey despite pressure from Lindsey Graham and other Republicans
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has decided that former FBI Director James Comey will not be prosecuted for allegedly leaking classified information, Fox News has reported. This comes after South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham’s assertion that it would be “stunning” if Attorney General William Barr did not proceed with a prosecution of Comey.
DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz had referred Comey for a potential prosecution, but an official described by Fox News as “familiar with the deliberations” told the right-wing cable news outlet that “everyone at the DOJ involved in the decision said it wasn’t a close call.” That source, according to Fox News, said “they all thought this could not be prosecuted.”
During an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Graham said, “If Bill Barr decided not to prosecute on disclosing the memos, I accept his judgment. I’ve known him for 20 years.” Graham also asserted that if Barr “does bring a charge against Comey,” he would “hate to be Comey.”
Graham, referring to Barr, told Hannity, “I want him to do what he thinks is right by the law and not prosecute anybody if you don’t think the case is there.”
On Wednesday, The Hill’s John Solomon reported that Horowitz was preparing a “damning report” on Comey. But the DOJ, according to the conservative PJ Media, decided not to bring charges against the former FBI director because it didn’t believe there was sufficient evidence to show that Comey intentionally violated the law.
At issue was a memo Comey allegedly leaked that was classified as “confidential.” The memo dealt with a conversation Comey had with Trump after being fired in May 2017 during the Russia investigation. But according to Solomon’s sources, that memo wasn’t classified as “confidential” until after Comey allegedly leaked it.
Shep Smith goes off on Trump after he escalates China trade war – and warns viewers: You’re the ones who will pay
Fox News host Shep Smith unleashed on President Donald Trump Thursday as he renewed his trade war with China and the biggest losers are the American people.
Trump tweeted that he plans to enact his tariffs against China Sept. 1, prompting the stock market to plummet.
"Any notion that we are in a manageable trade dispute with China is now dispelled," Smith warned at the top of his show. "This is a trade war. America just fired another shot, and you are about to pay. The trade talks with the Chinese effectively collapsed today. The president announced new tariffs today. The markets were retreated today -- in a big way. The Dow was up nearly 300 points. Then the president tweeted about the new tariffs. That was 1:30 this afternoon. See it. Now the Dow is down 228. A more than 500-point plunge. What does this mean?"
‘Should send shockwaves across the nation’: Grave warnings as McConnell accelerates right-wing takeover of US courts
"Senate Republicans will stop at nothing to stack the courts with partisan judges who will push their radical agenda through at any cost."
The Republican-controlled Senate confirmed 13 of President Donald Trump's lifetime judicial nominees this week, a major victory in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's years-long effort to reshape the nation's courts and drag them further to the right for decades to come.
Breaking Banner
School board member who wished for Rashida Tlaib to ‘just die’ won’t seek re-election
Members of the Squad, the young female lawmakers of color being targeted by President Donald Trump, continue to reveal major biases of right-wing public officials.
Daniel Leonard, a member of the Toms River Board of Education in New Jersey, has announced he's not going to seek re-election after he posted an offensive message about Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) to social media, reports Asbury Park press.
He put up a picture of Tlaib, adding the caption: "My life would be complete if she/they die."