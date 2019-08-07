‘Donald Trump is prickly, angry and incapable of a basic human quality’: MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace panel
The easiest thing to do is not to attack two cities that have been attacked by mass shooters, said MSNBC’s John Heilemann. But that’s precisely what President Donald Trump did after leaving Ohio.
The president left Ohio attacking one of the senators of the state and his staff called the mayor a liar.
“He can hit the right notes in person, go to the hospital and say the right things but when he retreats to the safety of his cabin on Air Force One or the White House that evening, he turns and puts on the cable news and turns to Twitter and reacts. And we’re seeing that now,” said Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire. “It’s remarkable though, midday flying from one grieving city to the other, that he’s already launched political attacks after starting his day at the White House saying that he’s going to tone down his rhetoric and being critical of others for playing politics with these tragedies. He’s doing exactly that, which he’s done time and time again.”
“Violence came to them from ten hours away,” Wallace recalled of El Paso. “But on our day the focus should be on the victims Jonathan Lemire, here is correct to point out it’s at least worth reporting from the White House perspective that Donald Trump is sensitive, prickly and angry.”
Heilemann agreed, saying that the president is almost incapable of empathy.
“And [he’s] incapable of exercising just a very basic human quality that’s not about politics,” he said. “John [Lemire] mentioned that Trump had trouble in moments of crisis, right? Or where there’s been a disaster of some kind, a natural disaster. This is not just any kind of disaster. It’s a particular kind of thing here. A mass shooting, two mass shootings over one weekend in which the country is clearly wracked and in anguish over this moment. The notion — just to say the words — between one city and the other, Donald Trump attacked, attacked the mayor, attacked Sherrod Brown, attacked Joe Biden…. this is not a political skill, this is something any normal, sane, human being, would be like, ‘You know what? On today, what am I going to do? I’ll tell you what I’m not going to do. I’m not going to attack anyone. Like, it’s the easiest thing in the world!”
US ‘heartland’ companies balk at latest Trump tariffs
The cost of President Donald Trump's latest tariffs on Chinese goods will either be passed on to consumers, or taken from profits, several US companies said Wednesday.
"The American people are being misled by this administration that China is paying for these tariffs. This is a tax on them, or on the businesses that are bringing products to America," said Win Cramer, chief executive of Jlab Audio, a California company that makes headphones.
Cramer, who has suspended plans to hire more staff in light of the tariff threat, joined a conference call organized by "Tariffs Hurt the Heartland," a campaign of trade organizations to a policy of a president who has referred to himself as "tariff man."
Pompeo: North Korea missiles don’t impact negotiations
Us Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday downplayed North Korea's latest missile launches, saying they won't alter the prospects for negotiations on Pyongyang's nuclear weapons.
One day after North Korea called a new round of short-range missiles a "warning" against joint US-South Korea military exercises, Pompeo told reporters that it didn't impact Washington's approach to the region.
The latest launches were the fourth pair of projectiles fired in less than two weeks by the North. They came after the South Korean and US militaries began mainly computer-simulated joint exercises on Monday to test Seoul's ability to take operational control in wartime.
MSNBC pundit ‘Trump can’t bring the country together because he’s the one who tore it apart’
While covering the El Paso, Texas rally opposing President Donald Trump's racism, MSNBC noted former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) both gave profound speeches that called out the racism of the president and called for the country to listen to their better angels.
When President Barack Obama was in office, he would attend church services, vigils, comfort family of victims, and support survivors. Trump, by contrast, treated his Ohio event like a campaign rally, posting photos of Trump supporters worshiping him.
MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said that today's event seemed like it "was all about the size of your -- whatever -- hands" than it was about the victims.