Quantcast
Connect with us

Dozens of US teens hospitalized with lung disease after vaping

Published

2 hours ago

on

US health officials are investigating the cases of dozens of people, mainly teens, who were hospitalized with severe lung injuries in recent weeks after vaping, though the precise cause of their illnesses remains a mystery.

Health departments in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin have issued statements describing cases involving patients who exhibited coughs, shortness of breath, dizziness and fatigue, symptoms that led them to hospitals where they had to be intubated.

Officials in the three states, which have reported at least 30 confirmed cases and 22 under investigation, said it was too early to say whether the illnesses were connected, but were working with each other and the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention to investigate further.

Some of them involved “dabbing,” or vaping marijuana products. US media reported several other states were also reporting cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas Haupt, a respiratory disease epidemiologist with Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services, told AFP on Thursday: “We’re in the process of interviewing all of our patients, to try to find out any commonalities.

“At this particular point, vaping is the only thing that they have in common, but we’re trying to cast a broader net and just make sure that we are not missing something as well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The findings have baffled experts, since e-cigarettes have been available in the US since 2006 and scientific research so far suggests they are probably a less toxic alternative to smoking.

Their use among adolescents has skyrocketed in recent years: some 3.6 million middle and high school students used vaping products in 2018, an increase of 1.5 million on the year before, according to the report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

ADVERTISEMENT

Haupt told AFP that the Wisconsin cases weren’t confined to teens — the confirmed cases included users into their mid-thirties while the suspected cases included people in their fifties.

Many had to receive mechanical assistance in breathing, while imaging had revealed infiltrates, and “ground glass opacities” that indicate abnormalities in the alveoli.

But they responded well to steroid treatment and were later discharged, and will receive follow-up scans a few weeks from now to determine whether there has been any permanent damage.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is an eye-opening investigation for us,” he said, adding that the patients had no underlying illnesses that would put them at risk for complications.

“We always encourage parents to talk to their children about this. If they do vape, it has to come from a reputable dealer,” he added.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Woman who accused Trump of sexual assault replies to woman who accused Bill Clinton of rape

Published

16 mins ago

on

August 15, 2019

By

Two women who have come forward to allege rape by men who went on to be President of the United States had a fascinating Twitter exchange.

It started when Juanita Broaddrick, who says she was raped by then-Attorney General of Arkansas Bill Clinton, posted a picture depicting the former president in a blue dress and red high heels.

"Maybe it was Bill Clinton in that dressing room with E.Jean Carroll.... and he was trying on the lingerie," Broaddrick suggested.

Advice columnist E. Jean Carroll alleges she was sexually assaulted in the Bergdorf Goodman store in New York City.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White supremacist GOP congressman claims he wants to ban abortion to protect ‘little black babies’

Published

30 mins ago

on

August 15, 2019

By

The suggestion from Rep. Steve King (R-IA) that rape and incest victims should be forced to carry pregnancies to term because it increases the birthrate has led to furious criticism from both sides of the aisle. One of the many to criticize him was Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), who is running for president.

On Thursday, King hit back at Cory Booker, casting himself as a champion of minorities for his stance on abortion:

Hey @CoryBooker My bill, HR 490, the Heartbeat Protection Act, protects more MINORITY lives than any bill moved as far in the History of Congress. What is ‘hateful’ is your support of killing little black babies, little brown babies, little Asian babies - BOTH born and unborn.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump wants to buy Greenland — and has tasked White House counsel with figuring out how: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 15, 2019

By

On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported that President Donald Trump has asked his advisers whether it would be possible for the United States to buy the island of Greenland, and has asked White House Counsel Pat Cipollone if there's any legal way to do so.

His advisers reportedly are split on the idea, with some of them thinking that acquiring Greenland and its resources would be a brilliant idea, while others have said that there is no way it would be able to happen.

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
Invest in great journalism. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image