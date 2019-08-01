Edward Snowden shares his story in new memoir that hits shelves in September
The exiled American whistleblower’s Permanent Record is due to be released on the U.S.’s Constitution Day
Exiled American whistleblower Edward Snowden, who rattled the U.S. intelligence establishment and ignited a worldwide debate about surveillance by leaking classified documents in 2013, announced Thursday that his memoir, Permanent Record, is set to be published globally on Sept. 17.
“In Permanent Record, he tells his story for the very first time, bringing the reader along as he helps to create this system of mass surveillance, and then experiences the crisis of conscience that led him to try to bring it down,” according to the publisher, Metropolitan Books, an imprint of Henry Holt and Company, which operates under Macmillan Publishers.
Macmillan Publishers chief executive John Sargent said in a statement Thursday that “Edward Snowden decided at the age of 29 to give up his entire future for the good of his country.”
“He displayed enormous courage in doing so, and like him or not, his is an incredible American story. There is no doubt that the world is a better and more private place for his actions,” Sargent added. “Macmillan is enormously proud to publish Permanent Record.”
Snowden, a former Central Intelligence Agency agent and National Security Agency contractor who now lives in exile in Russia, posted to Twitter Thursday a video promoting the book, which will come out on Constitution Day in the United States.
I wrote a book. pic.twitter.com/wEdlOFMnMn
— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) August 1, 2019
Breaking Banner
Judge brutally slaps down Roger Stone’s bid to toss out his indictment: ‘No one but himself to blame’
A judge on Thursday smacked down Trump associate Roger Stone's bid to have his indictment for obstruction of justice, witness tampering, and other charges thrown out of court.
Judge Amy Berman Jackson has issued a ruling shooting down Stone's claim that he was being "selectively" prosecuted for lying under oath. In the ruling, Jackson concluded that Congress did not need to make a prosecution referral to the Department of Justice in order to be prosecuted by the DOJ for perjuring himself, while also concluding the former special counsel Robert Mueller's appointment did not violate the Constitution.
Edward Snowden shares his story in new memoir that hits shelves in September
The exiled American whistleblower's Permanent Record is due to be released on the U.S.'s Constitution Day
Exiled American whistleblower Edward Snowden, who rattled the U.S. intelligence establishment and ignited a worldwide debate about surveillance by leaking classified documents in 2013, announced Thursday that his memoir, Permanent Record, is set to be published globally on Sept. 17.
"In Permanent Record, he tells his story for the very first time, bringing the reader along as he helps to create this system of mass surveillance, and then experiences the crisis of conscience that led him to try to bring it down," according to the publisher, Metropolitan Books, an imprint of Henry Holt and Company, which operates under Macmillan Publishers.
Breaking Banner
Trump pal Tom Barrack was pocketing money from Saudis after 2016 transition meetings: report
According to a report from Bloomberg, close Donald Trump associate Tom Barrack was taking money from Saudi Arabian interests -- as well as meeting with them -- while he was also employed helping out the president's transition team.
The report states that Barrack -- who is also being investigated for his part in planning the president's inauguration -- was working both sides of the fence in 2016.
Pointing out that "Tom Barrack, the investor and longtime friend of President Donald Trump, was an early advocate of strengthening ties between the White House and Saudi Arabia," Bloomberg adds, "Barrack had pursued business across the Middle East for decades, but he hadn’t done a deal with the massive Saudi fund. That changed after Trump’s 2016 presidential run, a time when Barrack straddled multiple roles -- a leader of Colony [Capital Inc.], a campaign adviser and a key member of the presidential transition team."