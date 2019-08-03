El Paso police say apprehended Texas massacre suspect is ‘a white male in his twenties’

The El Paso Police Department gave a second media briefing following a mass shooting at a Texas Walmart.

Sergeant Robert Gomez did not give casualty and fatality figures but said there had been at least one fatality.

“As of right now, like I confirmed earlier, we do have one person in custody. I can confirm that it is a white male in his 20s,” Gomez said.

He was asked about reports that the suspect posted a right-wing manifesto.

“I don’t have any information on the manifesto,” he replied.

He also did not confirm reports that the suspect was armed with an AK-47 variant assault rifle.

Gomez said that no officers discharged their weapons while apprehending the suspect, which occurred “without incident.”