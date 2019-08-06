El Paso Republican squirms while defending Trump’s claim that Mexicans are ‘invading’ his city
Adolpho Telles, the chairman of the El Paso County Republican Party, appeared on CNN Tuesday to defend President Donald Trump’s frequent use of the word “invasion” to describe immigrants coming into the United States from Mexico.
During an interview, CNN’s Jim Sciutto asked Telles what he made of the fact that the white supremacist El Paso shooter used the same rhetoric of Mexicans “invading” the United States that the president regularly uses.
Telles replied that he didn’t see it as a problem because the president was only talking about undocumented immigrants.
“The rhetoric we talk about is picked up in pieces,” Telles said. “He has called it an invasion. But he’s talking about people that are here illegally! Those are the ones! He was smart enough to figure out that we have a border problem and called it a ‘crisis,’ which it was.”
Sciutto, however, would not let him off the hook.
“The shooter at this Walmart was not from El Paso,” he said. “He came here specifically to shoot Mexicans, and in his manifesto he repeated words used by the president. Aren’t the president’s words powerful?”
Telles dodged the question by saying, “All words are powerful, no matter where they come from.”
‘Are you planning on sending body bags?’ Las Vegas shooting survivor blows up Trump offer to send ‘resources’ to El Paso
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "New Day," Brian Claypool, a survivor of the Las Vegas massacre, exploded with rage at Republicans for refusing to protect innocent lives.
"We just had a Republican member of Congress on, he said 'I’m open to discussing these things but let’s not just say it’s the gun, let’s deal with the other parts,'" said anchor Chris Cuomo. "This has become a zero-sum thing where each side believes they have to get more than they give. And so we go nowhere."
Republican congressman announces having ‘epiphany’ that teens shouldn’t own assault rifles
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) told CNN's Chris Cuomo that he came to an "epiphany" on gun control.
After the Republican Party worked as a unit to oppose any possible gun control, Kinzinger said that he isn't sure if it's popular or will poll well, but he thinks that perhaps there should be better background checks before someone buys a gun. The bigotry of low expectations from Republicans on sensible gun control has helped set the bar. Kinzinger wants to raise it a few inches.
His second "epiphany" was that teenagers should probably not own assault rifles. While that wouldn't have stopped the mass shootings this past week in Gilroy, El Paso or Dayton, assault weapons it would prevent a teenager from being able to purchase an assault weapon any place that requires background checks.
CNN’s Chris Cuomo gets emotional interviewing shooting survivor: ‘If I could trade my life…’
On Monday, CNN's Chris Cuomo teared up as he spoke to Christopher Grant, a survivor of the El Paso shooting who took a bullet to try to help others get out safely, from his hospital bed.
"You saw this man firing at people and you threw things at him to get his attention, and knowing he was going to fire at you," said Cuomo. "You could have run away."
"I think a lot of men would have done that," said Grant.
"But what does it say about you that you did it?" said Cuomo.
"It says my father raised me that way, he was in the Air Force and he was a great man," said Grant. "If I could be half the man that my dad was, then I would be a great man too, but I’m not."