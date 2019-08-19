Quantcast
Connect with us

El Paso shooter placed under suicide watch: report

Published

13 mins ago

on

On Monday, the El Paso Times reported that the shooter behind the deadly massacre at a Walmart in El Paso earlier this month has been placed under suicide watch at the El Paso County Jail.

Patrick Crusius, 21, is being held on a capital murder charge after allegedly killing 22 and injuring 25 on a rampage fueled by hatred of Hispanics. His manifesto described immigrants as an “invasion,” and authorities say he drove all the way across the state to the border to perpetrate his crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Federal prosecutors with the Western District of Texas are also considering hate crime and domestic terrorism charges.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Top Senate Republican dismisses recession as Democratic fantasy, as Trump’s team frantically tries to head one off

Published

9 mins ago

on

August 19, 2019

By

Chuck Grassley senate floor

On Monday, the Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump's team is frantically considering a payroll tax cut to boost consumer spending, amid gloomy market signs and concern among Wall Street analysts that the risk of a recession is rising.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

El Paso shooter placed under suicide watch: report

Published

13 mins ago

on

August 19, 2019

By

On Monday, the El Paso Times reported that the shooter behind the deadly massacre at a Walmart in El Paso earlier this month has been placed under suicide watch at the El Paso County Jail.

Patrick Crusius, 21, is being held on a capital murder charge after allegedly killing 22 and injuring 25 on a rampage fueled by hatred of Hispanics. His manifesto described immigrants as an "invasion," and authorities say he drove all the way across the state to the border to perpetrate his crime.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Right-wing pundit scorched for claiming zero Republicans challenged Obama’s legitimacy

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 19, 2019

By

On Monday, right-wing commentator Ben Shapiro made a head-turning claim: That President Donald Trump deserves respect because no Republicans ever questioned President Barack Obama's legitimacy:

Confronted with the fact that Trump himself promulgated the "Birther" conspiracy theory that Obama wasn't born in the United States, Shapiro pled No True Scotsman, insisting that Trump didn't really count as a "Republican figure" back in the early 2010s when he was spreading Birther lies — and that Republican officeholders at the time didn't agree with the delegitimization of the president.

Trump was a fringe character for nearly the entirety of the Obama presidency; he wasn't a "Republican figure" until he ran. You can't name a single major elected Republican official during Obama's presidency who challenged the legitimacy of his presidency. https://t.co/jodrc7Pljf

Continue Reading
 
 