El Paso shooter placed under suicide watch: report

On Monday, the El Paso Times reported that the shooter behind the deadly massacre at a Walmart in El Paso earlier this month has been placed under suicide watch at the El Paso County Jail.

Patrick Crusius, 21, is being held on a capital murder charge after allegedly killing 22 and injuring 25 on a rampage fueled by hatred of Hispanics. His manifesto described immigrants as an “invasion,” and authorities say he drove all the way across the state to the border to perpetrate his crime.

Federal prosecutors with the Western District of Texas are also considering hate crime and domestic terrorism charges.