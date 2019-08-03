Quantcast
Connect with us

El Paso shooter suspected of posting ‘wildly anti-immigrant manifesto’ before massacre: NBC reporter

Published

34 mins ago

on

The white male arrested for the mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas is suspected of posting a “racist and anti-immigrant” screed online prior to the massacre.

“What do we know about this manifesto?” MSNBC’s Ali Velshi asked NBC News reporter Ben Collins.

“So law enforcement does believe that this his manifesto. They haven’t confirmed it, but they believe it is his,” Collins replied.

“It was posted on 8chan — which is an extremist website — hours before the shooting,” he reported. “It was deleted shortly after the shooting happened.”

“It’s a wildly anti-immigrant manifesto,” Collins said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s three pages of hatred against immigrants and people, you know, view it basically as invaders to the United States where they believe — and people generally on this extremist forum where these people get radicalized — believe that there is only so much space or only so many jobs in this country and it’s being replaced by Mexican immigrants, and in his case, he also believed in automation,” he continued.

“So it is a racist and anti-immigrant manifesto that was posted on a site known exclusively for that,” he noted.

“And by the way, this is not the first time this has happened. The Christchurch shooter, who killed 49 people, posted his manifesto on the same website. 4Chan, which is like a sister site to 8chan, a month after that Christchurch shooting, there was a manifesto posted by the synagogue shooter,” he explained. “And last week the Gilroy shooter, he told people to read a manifesto that has been posted to 4Chan literally a hundred times, it’s from the 1890s and I’m not sure he came about that in a library.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“So this is a real issue. There is a body count associated with this website now. And I think people are going to start having to look into it,” he added.

“There’s a body count associated with the website,” Velshi replied, in shock.

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Watch: Profoundly racist and violent video that led to arrest of South Carolina teen who threatened to shoot up school

Published

15 mins ago

on

August 3, 2019

By

Police in South Carolina arrest a teenager of he posted a racist and threatening video, WIS-TV reports.

"A 16-year-old student was taken into custody on July 17 after making racist comments and threatening to 'shoot up the school,' according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department," WIS-TV reported. "Authorities said the student was expelled form Cardinal Newman School after school officials discovered videos made by the student where he made racist comments and pretended to shoot black people. In the video, the student used real guns to shoot a box of Jordan shoes saying he hated black people and that 'they are stinky.'”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

El Paso shooter suspected of posting ‘wildly anti-immigrant manifesto’ before massacre: NBC reporter

Published

33 mins ago

on

August 3, 2019

By

The white male arrested for the mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas is suspected of posting a "racist and anti-immigrant" screed online prior to the massacre.

"What do we know about this manifesto?" MSNBC's Ali Velshi asked NBC News reporter Ben Collins.

"So law enforcement does believe that this his manifesto. They haven’t confirmed it, but they believe it is his," Collins replied.

"It was posted on 8chan -- which is an extremist website -- hours before the shooting," he reported. "It was deleted shortly after the shooting happened."

"It’s a wildly anti-immigrant manifesto," Collins said.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Enough is enough’: Pelosi blasts Republican senators for ‘continued inaction’ on gun control

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 3, 2019

By

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) slammed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his GOP caucus for inaction on passing gun control legislation following a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

"Today’s horrific mass shooting in El Paso breaks the hearts of all Americans. Our prayers are with the friends and families of the victims and the entire El Paso community which has been devastated by this brutal act of terror and murder," Pelosi said in a statement. "We are grateful for the courage and heroism of our brave first responders who kept people safe and cared for those in need, and whose swift action brought the suspects into custody and prevented further harm."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]