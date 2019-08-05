El Paso shooting was ‘part of the Trump economic miracle’ because it was at Walmart: Steve Bannon

Steve Bannon isn’t exactly known for the bastion of empathy, but in a conversation with fellow former Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski, the two reached a new level.

“Let’s talk about this horrible situation in El Paso, the other day,” Bannon began. “You know, it was at a Walmart at 10:30 in the morning. That’s part of the Trump economic miracle. What you had is El Paso, which is, I think, 80 percent Hispanic, you had citizens over there from Mexico. They’re there because the economy is booming.”

The fact that El Paso is such a large Latino community is one of the reasons the shooter drove from Allen, Texas to kill immigrants and people of color. His manifesto outlined his rage at people of color who were procreating and making whites a minority. The ideology is one that many white supremacists and neo-Nazis have cited as part of mass shootings, according to one expert.

“They all reference the same conspiracy theories,” former neo-Nazi Christian Picciolini explained in an interview Sunday. “Lately, they’ve been referencing something called ‘The Great Replacement‘ which this theory that whites being outbred in America and will be replaced. Now, it’s all based on conspiracy theories, but what’s similar about these things is now that they’re trying to outdo each other, I think the death toll is going to get bigger and bigger.”

Listen to the conversation below at the 29:30 mark: