‘Enough is enough’: Pelosi blasts Republican senators for ‘continued inaction’ on gun control

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) slammed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his GOP caucus for inaction on passing gun control legislation following a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

“Today’s horrific mass shooting in El Paso breaks the hearts of all Americans. Our prayers are with the friends and families of the victims and the entire El Paso community which has been devastated by this brutal act of terror and murder,” Pelosi said in a statement. “We are grateful for the courage and heroism of our brave first responders who kept people safe and cared for those in need, and whose swift action brought the suspects into custody and prevented further harm.”

“Too many families in too many communities have been forced to endure the daily horror of gun violence. Enough is enough. The Republican Senate’s continued inaction dishonors our solemn duty to protect innocent men, women and children and end this epidemic once and for all,” Pelosi continued. “We will continue to insist on commonsense steps to keep our families and our communities safe.”

As of publication, McConnell had not issued a statement or even tweeted on the massacre.

BREAKING: Law enforcement official tells AP at least 15 dead in El Paso attack, and suspect is 21-year-old Patrick Crusius — The Associated Press (@AP) August 3, 2019