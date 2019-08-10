Jeffrey Epstein prosecution remains ongoing — because alleged co-conspirators remain alive: SDNY

Federal prosecutors are going their prosecution in the Jeffrey Epstein case, despite the fact he was found dead in his prison cell on Monday.

Normally, the death of the defendant would end any pending criminal prosecutions. But Epstein’s case involved a conspiracy count, and as one cannot conspire with themselves, that angle of the investigation “remains ongoing.”

Earlier this morning, the Manhattan Correctional Center confirmed that Jeffrey Epstein, who faced charges brought by this Office of engaging in the sex trafficking of minors, had been found unresponsive in his cell and was pronounced dead shortly thereafter of an apparent suicide,” South District of New York U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said in a statement.

“Today’s events are disturbing, and we are deeply aware of their potential to present yet another hurdle to giving Epstein’s many victims their day in Court. To those brave young women who have already come forward and to the many others who have yet to do so, let me reiterate that we remain committed to standing for you, and our investigation of the conduct charged in the Indictment – which included a conspiracy count – remains ongoing,” he explained.

