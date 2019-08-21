Eugene Robinson stunned by Trump’s rant: No ‘responsible’ world leader can trust a self-proclaimed ‘chosen one’
Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson on Wednesday reacted to President Donald Trump’s assertion that he is “the chosen one.”
Trump made the remarks while taking questions on the White House lawn on Wednesday. The president suggested that he is “the chosen one” to take on China because he was elected by the American people.
Robinson suggested that Trump had undermined his own negotiating position.
“You get to the point where he looks at the sky and says I’m the chosen one,” Robinson said following Trump’s remarks. “You get to that point and you cannot — I don’t see how any responsible leader could say this is a guy I could count on.”
“I thought maybe he was being humorous,” columnist Susan Page said of Trump. “But he looks serious there. He doesn’t look like he’s being witty or ironic.”
Watch the video below from MSNBC.
Brazil’s Bolsonaro blames Amazon fires on green groups as Twitter erupts
Wildfires in the Amazon rainforest in northern Brazil have ignited a firestorm on social media, with President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday suggesting green groups had started the blazes.
Images of fires purportedly devouring sections of the world's largest rainforest have gone viral on Twitter. #PrayforAmazonas is the top trending hashtag in the world Wednesday, with 249,000 tweets.
"No matter how successful we are, if our Earth dies, we all die," posted one Twitter user.
The virtual anguish over the destruction comes as official figures show nearly 73,000 forest fires were recorded in Brazil in the first eight months of the year -- the highest number for any year since 2013. Most of them were in the Amazon.
‘We don’t have to live like this’: March for Our Lives unveils sweeping plan to address gun violence and strengthen democracy
"Created by survivors, so you don't have to be one."
After spending a year and a half traveling the country to register young people to vote and urging high school and college students to participate in the 2020 election, the national organization March For Our Lives released a sweeping gun control proposal Wednesday, calling on the federal government to listen to the demands of young voters.
In its Peace Plan for a Safer America, the group—which was born out of the February 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida in which 17 people were killed—calls on the next president to treat the epidemic of gun violence and mass shootings in the U.S. as what it is: "a national public health emergency."
This Trump supporter received praise from the president himself — now he’s facing a lengthy prison sentence for voter fraud
President Donald Trump has often claimed that incidents of voter fraud aided the Clinton campaign in 2016. Just last Thursday at a rally in New Hampshire, Trump claimed that voter fraud had cost him the state's four electoral points.
"It was taken away from us," he said at a rally in Manchester.
“There is no evidence of rampant voter fraud in 2016 or really in any previous election,” Ellen Weintraub, the chairwoman of the Federal Election Commission, told CNN Monday.