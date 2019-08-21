Eugene Robinson stunned by Trump’s rant: No ‘responsible’ world leader can trust a self-proclaimed ‘chosen one’

Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson on Wednesday reacted to President Donald Trump’s assertion that he is “the chosen one.”

Trump made the remarks while taking questions on the White House lawn on Wednesday. The president suggested that he is “the chosen one” to take on China because he was elected by the American people.

Robinson suggested that Trump had undermined his own negotiating position.

“You get to the point where he looks at the sky and says I’m the chosen one,” Robinson said following Trump’s remarks. “You get to that point and you cannot — I don’t see how any responsible leader could say this is a guy I could count on.”

“I thought maybe he was being humorous,” columnist Susan Page said of Trump. “But he looks serious there. He doesn’t look like he’s being witty or ironic.”

