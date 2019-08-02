Quantcast
'Evil pig' Trump raked over the coals after mocking burglary at Elijah Cummings' house

1 min ago

President Donald Trump is now making light of a burglary at Rep. Elijah Cummings’ (D-MD) house over the weekend.

“Really bad news!” the president sarcastically wrote on Twitter. “The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!”

Trump has regularly been slandering both Cummings and the city of Baltimore for the past week, as he has blamed the congressman for conditions in the city’s poor neighborhoods. The president has also described the city as “dangerous,” “filthy,” and “rodent-infested.”

Mocking Cummings for being the victim of a burglary took things to a new low, however, and many of Trump’s Twitter followers absolutely raked him over the coals in response.

