‘Evil pig’ Trump raked over the coals after mocking burglary at Elijah Cummings’ house

President Donald Trump is now making light of a burglary at Rep. Elijah Cummings’ (D-MD) house over the weekend.

“Really bad news!” the president sarcastically wrote on Twitter. “The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!”

Trump has regularly been slandering both Cummings and the city of Baltimore for the past week, as he has blamed the congressman for conditions in the city’s poor neighborhoods. The president has also described the city as “dangerous,” “filthy,” and “rodent-infested.”

Mocking Cummings for being the victim of a burglary took things to a new low, however, and many of Trump’s Twitter followers absolutely raked him over the coals in response.

Check out the top reactions below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Are you seriously mocking a member of Congress for having been robbed? — Avi Bueno (@Avi_Bueno) August 2, 2019

Really bad news! The White House was robbed by an “illegitimate president.” Too bad! pic.twitter.com/vZT3pQFJwP — RichieFed 🏳️‍🌈🇮🇹🇺🇸 (@RichieFed) August 2, 2019

What an evil pig you are. — Mimi (@micheleahern) August 2, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

You really are a sick, pathetic sociopath! @SpeakerPelosi, how much more do we have to see and hear from this guy? #ImpeachTrump #TrumpisaRacist #TrumpIsARapist — lauren girard (@laureniscooking) August 2, 2019

This is how you act when a Member of Congress like Elijah Cummings is robbed? Like a petulant BRAT?#DearWhitePeople who voted for Obama TWICE, then elected this chump: fuck you very much. Signed,

Americans who are sick and tired — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 2, 2019

You really are an asshole, I wish I never voted for you. I promise I will give it all my energy to make sure you don’t get re-elected. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) August 2, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

I’d rather have my house broken into than have all the things tRump’s been robbed of-compassion- sense- decency- and a functioning brain. — Phillip-💯against fucking liars. (@PhillipLiberal) August 2, 2019

You are quite possibly the most evil person living today. We wish you all the ill the Universe has…may you have happen to you everything bad you have wished on other people or laughed about when it happened to them. May you suffer as you have made others suffer. — Ann (@alf27900) August 2, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT