Ex-senator lays into ‘stone-cold nut’ Steve King: He makes the ‘legitimate rape’ guy seem mainstream
On Wednesday’s edition of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) blasted Rep. Steve King (R-IA) for his suggestion that rape and incest are actually good because of how many people were born because of it.
“You know the world. You know the Midwest,” said host Chris Matthews. “You know the political world. You know what it’s like to actually run in a general election … Why do these people, these trolls go way back to these arguments about, you know, ‘legitimate rape,’ talking about this anthropological, almost opposite Thomas Malthus, oh, we wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for rape and incest. Why do they bring this crap up? Why do they do it?”
“Well, Steve King’s a nut. He’s just a stone-cold nut. He makes Todd Akin, who was my opponent back in ’12 who said, you know, if it’s a ‘legitimate rape,’ a woman has a way of shutting down her pregnancy. He makes him look kind of mainstream.”
“I mean, this guy, if the people of Iowa send him back to Congress, they get what they deserve,” said McCaskill. “It’s just frightening to me that this guy has a position in our government, with all of the things he said, offensive to people, black and brown people about immigrants, and now the notion that he thinks it’s just fine if a 14-year-old is raped repeatedly by her father, that she would be forced to carry that baby and have that baby.”
“I guarantee you he’s never sat across the table from one of those young girls, like I have when I was a prosecutor,” said McCaskill. “It might change his attitude and maybe make him not quite so cavalier about it, because it’s offensive. I guarantee you it’s offensive to women, and I think it’s offensive to most men — he’s basically saying all men rape and commit incest because our population is full of the by-products of that, which of course we all know is not true.”
King is on the defensive even from his own party for his remarks, and was astonished when a constituent told him at a town hall meeting what incest cases really look like.
Watch below:
CNN
‘Sweating like a pig’: Scaramucci escalates Trump fight nailing president for ‘going off the rails’ and a ‘nervous wreck’
Anthony Scaramucci escalated the ongoing feud he's having with President Donald Trump to whole new levels during a CNN appearance Wednesday.
When speaking about his "bullying" behavior, the former Trump White House aide said that the president is a "nervous wreck" after watching the stock market flounder under his failed economic policies.
CNN
‘Trump knows the economy can make or break him’: CNN’s Erin Burnett breaks down why the president fears the Dow slide
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," anchor Erin Burnett broke down President Donald Trump's seeming panic over the day's 800-point Dow stock slide — and what it means for his case for a second term.
"Trump took to Twitter, sending nine tweets about the economy, including trying to spin the plunge in interest rates into a positive," said Burnett. "The president tweeting 'Tremendous amounts of money pouring into the United States. People want safety!'"
"Well, the president is right about this. Money is pouring into U.S. Treasuries," said Burnett. "But that, as he well knows, is not a sign of strength tonight. That is a sign of deep recession fears. The lower the yield on benchmark Treasuries, the lower the interest rates, the higher the fear of economic crisis. And today the 30-year yield fell to its lowest level in history."
Listen to scared Philadelphia police report ‘shots fired’ — and beg for backup
Six officers have been shot in a two-hour standoff in North Philadelphia Wednesday. According to the local police department, all of the officers are expected to survive their injuries, despite the severity. Another officer and pedestrian were injured by a vehicle.
One person has been arrested, but another person is still firing on officers are of 6:30 p.m. EST.
The neighborhood where this shooting occurred is reportedly not far from a playground.
"Cars stand by! Cars stand by! Shots fired! Shots fired!" the officer can be heard screaming to dispatch for backup. Her voice then changes to a sob asking again, "cars stand by, shots fired!" She repeated the address over and over again. "Shots fired on police!"