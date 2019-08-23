Ex-US marine arrested on espionage charges says injured by Russian prison guards
A former US marine who was arrested in Moscow on espionage charges said Friday he had been injured by guards in the prison where he is being held awaiting trial.
“I was injured in the prison… the prison doesn’t want to tell you,” Paul Whelan told journalists from a cage in a Moscow court, which was to decide on whether to extend his provisional detention.
Whelan arrived in the court handcuffed and escorted by two security guards wearing black masks and plain clothes.
“You can see the treatment,” he said as he entered.
“I am standing here in great pain due to an injury sustained in the prison by the prison guards,” he said later from the cage in the courtroom, looking pale.
He did not say what type of injury he suffered, but his lawyer later said guards made him carry heavy belongings to another cell, exacerbating a hernia.
Whelan told the judge he needed to go to a hospital to receive suitable care.
The hearing into whether to extend his detention was interrupted when paramedics were called to examine Whelan, but the judge ultimately said hospitalisation was not required.
She ruled to extend his arrest to October 29.
Whelan’s lawyer Vladimir Zherebenkov said after the hearing he expected the trial to start in earnest early next year.
He said Whelan has formally requested an operation, which will be filed through proper channels promptly.
The US Embassy in Moscow has asked the Russian foreign ministry for “immediate consular access” to Whelan to discuss “his serious health allegations,” spokeswoman Andrea Kalan wrote on Twitter.
Whelan, who also holds Canadian, Irish and British passports, was arrested in December after allegedly receiving state secrets. He risks up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
On Friday he complained none of the documents supplied for the hearing were translated into English, and he was given only two hours to prepare.
“How can I participate in my defence?” he asked.
“I’m innocent of any charge,” he said.
He maintains he has been framed and that he took a USB drive from an acquaintance thinking it contained holiday photos.
His family said Whelan had been in Moscow for a friend’s wedding.
During an earlier hearing, he made a direct appeal to US President Donald Trump.
“Mr President — we cannot keep America great unless we aggressively protect and defend citizens wherever they are in the world,” he said.
Whelan is among high-profile detainees mooted for a potential prisoner swap with the United States.
Commentary
CEOs are starting to realize that greed isn’t so good after all
Gordon Gekko found religion this week. Gekko, the lead in the 1987 movie “Wall Street” about capitalism gone corruptly amok, is most famous for his phrase: “greed is good.”
On Monday, real-world Gekkos—181 corporate CEOs who belong to the Business Roundtable—signed a pledge saying they think greed isn’t so good, after all.
Instead of bowing at the altar of larger corporate profits to hand out to executives and shareholders, these CEOs declared that corporations must demonstrate some reverence for other stakeholders as well: workers, customers, suppliers, communities and the environment.
Republican who compares gay people to rapists and warns they may ‘harm’ kids running to unseat Democratic senator
Trump-Loving Extremist Gets Backing From Trump Team
A former Republican U.S. Congressman who has a long record of anti-LGBTQ comments and positions is running to unseat a Democratic U.S. Senator. Jason Lewis, who has claimed same-sex parents may harm children announced he is running against Minnesota Democratic Senator Tina Smith.
Breaking Banner
Trump is completely melting down — here are the 6 craziest tweets he’s made just this morning
China's decision to slap new tariffs on $75 billion worth of American goods on Friday sent President Donald Trump into a downward mental spiral, as he was reduced to tweeting out unhinged orders and proclamations while the stock market has been plummeting downward.
On Friday morning, the president sent out a string of angry and nonsensical tweets that included attacks on the Chinese government and his own Federal Reserve chairman, as well as bizarre new orders to postal carriers.
Below, we'll recap the six craziest things Trump tweeted on Friday morning alone.
1.) Trump declares his own Federal Reserve chairman to be an "enemy." Trump was very angry that Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell did not immediately order deep interest rate cuts to combat a potential economic downturn, and the president was not shy about denouncing him in very pointed terms.