‘Fattest president since Taft’: Anthony Scaramucci’s Twitter account suspended after he calls out Trump

Published

31 mins ago

on

On Friday, Twitter suspended the account of former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci. And Scaramucci has pretty good idea why.

“I think it is related to ‘fat shaming’ President Trump,” Scaramucci told Axios’s Jonathan Swan Friday morning. “I should have said he is the largest proportioned President since William Howard Taft. My bad.” Trump’s former communications director, who stayed on the job for less than one month, has become a critic of the president.

Since Scaramucci’s abrupt departure after eleven days in the administration, the two men have publicly sparred. Scaramucci has critiqued the president’s performance. Trump, in turn, has bashed him for his short tenure.

